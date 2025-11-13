Getty Images Sport
'I’ve never spoken to any club about a winter move' - South Korea star Son Heung-Min dismisses winter loan rumors as LAFC playoff push continues
Son reaffirms commitment to LAFC amid speculation
The 33-year-old forward, who joined LAFC in August 2025 after a decorated decade with Tottenham Hotspur, expressed frustration with the ongoing speculation. He emphasized that his focus remains entirely on his current club and that he has never entertained discussions about a temporary move elsewhere during the winter break.
“I’ve never spoken to any club about a winter move. Such talk is simply untrue,” Son said, reported TV Chosun. “For me, showing respect to my club and giving everything where I play - that’s what matters most. That won’t change.
“I won’t leave LAFC this winter, or ever, while I’m here. I respect this club deeply. As long as I’m wearing this badge, there will be no such thing as a loan or a move. Never.”
Son stressed it's important he gives the right perception to his new set of fans in LAFC and MLS.
“I know fans get confused when rumours fly. But those stories aren’t true. And honestly, it might be disrespectful to my team to even talk that way. I love this club, and I have huge respect for everyone here," he said.
World Cup preparation takes priority
Son said he does not plan to pursue a winter move, noting that his offseason focus is on rest and preparation for the 2026 World Cup. With the MLS break running from December through late February, he said the timing allows him to recover while maintaining a tailored training program.
“I’ll rest well, recharge, and get myself in the best condition for the World Cup,” Son said. “My focus is fully on LAFC and my country - nothing else.”
Transfer speculation intensifies ahead of the World Cup
The upcoming transfer window has seen several MLS players linked with high-profile clubs, including Brian Gutierrez, who is being monitored by Chivas ahead of a potential winter move.
LAFC playoff campaign continues
As LAFC prepare for their Western Conference semifinal against Vancouver Whitecaps on Nov. 23, Son's immediate focus remains on delivering playoff success to Los Angeles. Since his arrival, LAFC has seen a remarkable improvement in their performance, with their points-per-game average jumping from 1.66 to 2.09 with Son in the lineup.
With the MLS Cup final scheduled for Dec. 5, Son has the opportunity to cap his first partial season in Los Angeles with a championship.
