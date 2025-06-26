Looking to watch Ligue 1 soccer? Find out the best cable providers and streaming sites on the market.

Ligue 1 has become a popular soccer league in the United States and many other countries. It has grown in popularity over recent seasons as many of the world’s stars settle into life, predominantly in Paris.

Ligue 1 has a reputation for being one of the most competitive divisions in world football. Paris Saint-Germain have asserted their dominance on the domestic as well as the continental stage for the first time in their history. Will the Ligue 1 title remain in the French capital again? In recent years, they did still drop titles to Montpellier, Monaco and Lille in the 2011-12, 2016-17 and 2020-21 seasons. Can the competitors like Marseille and Nice get one over PSG and run away with the title? The 2025-26 Ligue 1 season, which is fast approaching, will answer all the questions.

Which channels have the rights to French Ligue 1 soccer?

While the live sports market is an ever-changing landscape, you’ll currently find only one broadcaster in the United States that has the rights to Ligue 1 soccer, and that’s beIN Sports.

beIN Sports and beIN Sports Connect have exclusive television rights to stream the division in both English and Spanish. And not only can you watch Ligue 1 clubs like PSG, Olympique de Marseille and Monaco, you can also enjoy tons of Ligue 2 action through beIN Sports too.

And that's not all! Alongside being able to watch Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, the broadcaster also has the Trophee des Champions, the annual game that pits the winner of Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France together. The Coupe de France, however, is only available to watch through Fox Sports.

Upcoming Ligue 1 TV schedule

The upcoming 2025-26 season's schedule will be released on 27 June 2025.

The best TV packages to watch the French Ligue 1 in 2025

There are several ways in which you can watch and live stream Ligue 1, with different packages to suit a range of different budgets. Here's all you need to know: