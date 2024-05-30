How to watch and stream the Golf Channel: Plans, pricing & more

How to keep on top of all the action you want this year from the PGA Tour and more

The 2024 PGA Tour campaign is one of the most-watched sports events in the world, with fans tuning in across North America to catch the globe’s greatest golfers match drivers and irons across the beautiful fairways and majestic greens of some of the finest courses on the planet.

With more action than ever before available to watch, from all four days to practice sessions and more, the Golf Channel has established itself as a one-stop shop for fans who don’t want to miss a moment from several of the sport’s great events on a yearly basis.

The pay-television channel, launched in 1995 as a cable service by parent company NBC Universal, has forged a reputation as the nation’s leading provider of coverage from the course. It holds the rights to the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, and PGA European Tour, in addition to other selected events and coverage of the Summer Olympics.

As one of the more popular pay television networks, the Golf Channel is also available as part of a variety of streaming packages that you can purchase in the United States, ensuring you won’t miss a moment.

So, how can you watch the Golf Channel? Which providers offer the best bang for your buck? What events are included in its coverage? GOAL brings you a guide to the Golf Channel with all that you need to know below.

What is the Golf Channel?

Golf Channel is a premium pay television channel operated by the NBC Sports division and owned by NBC Universal. Launched in the late twentieth century, it is a network dedicated nearly exclusively to coverage of golf.

The channel broadcasts domestic and international coverage of golf tournaments around the globe, as well as documentary programming and archival replays of events from previous seasons, among other content.

What is on the Golf Channel?

The Golf Channel’s flagship draw is coverage of more than three dozen PGA Tour events every season, as well as events from other tours, such as the European Tour, LPGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, and more.

Coverage of selected additional events, such as the men’s majors, is also included, as is the golf tournament from the Summer Olympics, which was first aired at Rio 2016. Occasionally, NBC Sports has used the channel as an “overflow” channel for coverage of the Premier League and the Stanley Cup playoffs, too.

How to watch the Golf Channel

The Golf Channel is available on several major cable and streaming package providers throughout the contiguous United States, including Sling TV, Fubo, and DirecTV.

Base subscriptions to these providers may or may not include immediate access to Golf Channel at the lowest tier however, and may require customers to either opt for a higher tier or to purchase additional add-on packages to ensure they have the channel.

Streaming service Monthly price Free trial Golf Channel Availability Sling $40.00 + No Sling Blue Sports Add-On FuboTV $74.99 + 7 days ✔ DirecTV $64.99 + No ✔

Below, GOAL has explained in greater depth how to watch Golf Channel through each provider, allowing you to decide which streaming option is right for your home entertainment needs.