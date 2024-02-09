How to watch and stream PGA Golf Live in 2024

How to keep up with all the PGA Tour action this year

Few year-round events encapsulate the dreams and drama of fans worldwide than the PGA Tour. With a slew of events between January and September across the nation and other territories further afield, it sends several of the game's greatest players into action over some of the globe's greatest fairways and greens in pursuit of sporting immortality and a shot at the season-end Tour Championship.

Punctured by the sport's four majors - and with the addition this year of the Paris 2024 Olympics and 2024 Presidents Cup - there is no shortage of events for those in the mix to make their name, with tournaments unfolding almost every weekend across the course of the season.

Having endured a turbulent few years off the course with the rise of the LIV Golf tour breakaway, an impending merger between the two entities and PGA Europe looks set to pave the way for a prosperous future across the sport, further reshaping the sport's landscape.

So, how can you catch all the action from the first tee to the last hole over the coming season? GOAL brings you the rundown on the 2024 PGA Tour, including event dates, broadcast schedules, standout majors, and where to watch it unfold below.

When does the 2024 PGA Tour take place?

Getty Images

The 2024 PGA Tour began on Thursday, January 4, with The Sentry in Hawaii, with Chris Kirk taking his sixth tour victory and first since February 2023 by one stroke over Sahith Theegala.

The tour runs through Sunday, August 11, and the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina before three FedEx Cup playoff events, capped by the Tour Championship in Georgia on Sunday, September 1.

In between, the tour crisscrosses across the United States and neighboring Mexico while it also takes in the four major championships of the Master's Tournament, the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open, and The Open Championship, the last of which is held in Scotland.

How to watch the 2024 PGA Tour

In the United States, coverage of the 2024 PGA Tour will be broadcast live across CBS and NBC, on pay-to-air channels ESPN and the Golf Channel, and streamed on ESPN+.

Offering coverage from all ESPN channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, ESPN+ allows customers access to a wide variety of sporting content from just $10.99 per month and covers the majority of 2024 PGA Tour events, save for the major championships and a handful of additional tournaments across the season.

2024 PGA Tour schedule

Date Event Venue Watch Sunday, February 11 WM Phoenix Open TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Arizona NBC, Golf Channel, ESPN+ Sunday, February 18 The Genesis Invitational The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California CBS, Golf Channel, ESPN+ Sunday, February 25 Mexico Open at Vidanta Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico NBC, Golf Channel, ESPN+ Sunday, March 3 The Classic in The Palm Beaches PGA National Resort, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida NBC, Golf Channel, ESPN+ Sunday, March 10 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard + Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Orlando, Florida NBC, Golf Channel, ESPN+ Sunday, March 10 Puerto Rico Open Grand Reserve Golf Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico Golf Channel Sunday, March 17 The Players Championship TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida NBC, Golf Channel, ESPN+ Sunday, March 24 Valspar Championship Adelaide v West Coast NBC, Golf Channel, ESPN+ Sunday, March 31 Texas Children's Houston Open Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas NBC, Golf Channel, ESPN+ Sunday, April 7 Valero Texas Open TPC San Antonio, San Antonio, Texas NBC, Golf Channel, ESPN+ Sunday, April 14 Masters Tournament Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia CBS, ESPN

FAQs

Getty Images

How many events are on the 2024 PGA Tour?

There are 39 official events and two unofficial events on the 2024 PGA Tour, for a total of 41 tournaments. This represents a dramatic step down from prior editions, with the 2023 PGA Tour featuring four events overall.

Who won the 2023 PGA Tour?

Norway's Viktor Hovland won the 2023 PGA Tour FedEx Cup playoffs, winning the BMW and Tour Championship. However, America's Scottie Scheffler was the player who topped the money list and was duly named PGA Tour Player of the Year.

Meanwhile, Spain's Jon Rahm topped the number of tournament wins with four, claiming the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the American Express, the Genesis Invitational, and the Masters Tournament.

Does the Paris 2024 Olympics count on the 2024 PGA Tour?

The Paris 2024 Olympics will form part of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule this year but is not sanctioned as an official event for competitors. Despite the prestige carried by the event, it will not carry points on the tour nor official prize money.

The same is applied to the Presidents Cup, which takes place in Montreal following the conclusion of the regular 2024 PGA Tour season schedule. The team event, which pits the United States against the Rest of the World, bar Europe, will not count towards 2025 PGA Tour points.

When do the 2024 major championships take place?

Four major championships form part of the 2024 PGA Tour between April and July. The first, the Masters Tournament in Georgia, finals on Sunday, April 14, while the next, the PGA Championship, unfolds on Sunday, May 19.

They are followed by the U.S. Open in North Carolina, ending on Sunday, June 16, before the last major unfolds at Royal Troon in Scotland with The Open Championship on Sunday, July 21.