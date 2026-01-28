Goal.com
NBA every team logoNBA
Mike Williams

Where to watch and live stream every NBA game this season in the US

GOAL has compiled a complete list of how to watch your NBA team in the 2026 season on US TV, whether it's via your favorite streaming service or numbered Cable television channel.

Pro

Pro includes dozens of sports channels which encompasses hundreds of sporting events.

Channels: 240+

Simultaneous streams: Three on-the-go / 10 at home

DVR Cloud: Unlimited

Monthly from

$84.99

Get Fubo Pro

With the 2025-26 National Basketball Association (NBA) in full swing, wherever you follow your favorite team in whatever part of the United States, you need to know where you can watch all the basketball sporting action: whether you have a subscription to a streaming service or choose to watch all the live action on Cable TV.

Service options can vary from state to state, so depending on where you live and which teams you want to follow through 2026, might mean using more than one service and tuning in to specific Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) and channels.

If you are unsure where to live stream the likes of the New York Knicks or watch the Indiana Pacer on Cable TV, then fear not because we've got all the information for every team below – as well as which RSNs carry which local MLB, NHL, NFL and more. Below, we've listed all the sports streaming providers, RSNs and Cable television channel options.

  • Chicago Bulls v Atlanta HawksGetty Images Sport

    Atlanta Hawks

    In Atlanta, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast offers access to this as well as most other Hawks NBA games. For MLB fans, it also provides extensive coverage of the Braves.

    To stream the channel online today, you can watch FanDuel Sports Network Southeast on either Fubo or DirecTV Stream. Both providers offers new customers a free five-day trial. 

    Stream FanDuel Sports Network live today

    FanDuel Sports Network channels are also available as an additional package on YouTube TV and as a channel via Amazon Prime Video. And, last but not least, FanDuel Sports Network also offer their own direct-to-consumer streaming service.

    What cable channel is FanDuel Sports Network Southeast on?

    To watch the game on cable, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast is available through the following providers:

    ProviderChannel Number
    DirecTV646 | 649 (HD)
    Spectrum35
    Xfinity48 | 53 (HD)
    CoxVaries by city
  • Boston Celtics v Atlanta HawksGetty Images Sport

    Boston Celtics

    Across Massachusetts, NBC Sports Boston offers access to this as well as most other Boston Celtics NBA games. For NFL fans, you can also find comprehensive coverage of the Patriots along with other programming including extended highlights.

    NBC Sports Boston is available to stream on Peacock,DirecTV Stream and YouTubeTV. For Peacock, access requires an existing subscription combined with a $14.95 per month add-on.

    Stream NBC Sports Boston on Peacock

    What cable channel is NBC Sports Boston on?

    On cable TV, NBC Sports Boston is available on a large number of cable TV and broadband providers. The list of the more popular cable TV providers, along with the channel number you will find NBC Sports Boston, can be found in the table below. Other providers include: Breezline, Burlington Telecom, i3 Broadband, Lincolnville Communications, Norwood Light Broadband, Pioneer Broadband, Shewsbury Cable, TDS, Vermont Telephone.

    ProviderChannel Number
    Astound (formerly RCN)685
    COXVaries by region
    DirecTV630
    Verizon77
    XfinityVaries by region
  • Miami Heat v Brooklyn NetsGetty Images Sport

    Brooklyn Nets

    In New York, coverage of this and most other Nets games will be broadcast live on the YES Network. Along with Nets coverage, the YES Network is also the primary broadcaster for the Yankees for MLB fans and the Liberty for fans of the WNBA.

    Currently, the two streaming services that offer access to the YES Network are Fubo and DirecTV. Both of these services offer new customers a free five day trial before asking you commit to a longer-term subscription. The YES Network, combined with the MSG Network, is also available via their own direct-to-consumer app, The Gotham Sports App.

    Stream YES Network live today

    What cable channel is YES Network on?

    On cable TV, the YES Network is available through the following providers. Channel numbers listed are correct at the time of publishing but may vary by region.

    ProviderChannel Number
    DirecTV631
    Optimum89 | 201 (HD)
    Spectrum53 or 55 | 321 (HD)
    Verizon Fios595 (HD)
    Xfinity32 | 1667 (HD)

  • Charlotte Hornets v New York KnicksGetty Images Sport

    Charlotte Hornets

    In North Carolina, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast gives viewers access to this and the vast majority of other Hornets games. For MLB fans, the channel also gives you coverage of most non-nationally televised Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds games.

    At this moment in time, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast is available in Charlotte on two streaming platforms, Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both of which offer new customers a free five-day trial of their service.

    Stream FanDuel Sports Network live today

    FanDuel Sports Network channels are also available as an additional package on YouTube TV and as a channel via Amazon Prime Video. And, last but not least, FanDuel Sports Network also offer their own direct-to-consumer streaming service.

    What cable channel is FanDuel Sports Network Southeast on?

    To watch the game on cable, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast is available through the following providers:

    ProviderChannel Number
    DirecTV646 | 649 (HD)
    Spectrum35
    Xfinity48 | 53 (HD)
    CoxVaries by region
  • Chicago Bulls v Atlanta HawksGetty Images Sport

    Chicago Bulls

    In Chicago, non-nationally televised Bulls games are broadcast live on CHSN (Chicago Home Sports Network). The channel is also the home of Blackhawks coverage for NHL fans and White Sox broadcasts for MLB fans.

    The two streaming providers that carry the Chicago Home Sports Network in-market are Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Both services offer new customers a free five day trial. CHSN also has their own direct-to-consumer app that costs $19.99 per month for a single Chicago team and $29.99 per month for all Chicago teams.

    Watch Bulls with a Fubo subscription

    What cable channel is CHSN on?

    As per the chsn.com FAQ page, the channel is available on the following cable providers:

    ProviderChannel Number
    Astound370 and 371 | 576 and 685 (HD)
    DirecTV665
    Xfinity200 and 201 (CHSN+)
  • Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ersGetty Images Sport

    Cleveland Cavaliers

    In Cleveland, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio offers access to this as well as most other (non nationally televised) NBA games. MLB fans can enjoy local coverage of most Cincinnati Reds games on the channel while NHL fans can also follow the Columbus Blue Jackets.

    In-market coverage of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio can be streamed live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Both services offer new customers a free five-day trial. 

    Watch Cavaliers with a Fubo subscription

    FanDuel Sports Network channels can also be added to your YouTube TV subscription at an additional cost. The same also goes for Amazon Prime Video where you can add it as an additional channel. Lastly, FanDuel Sports Network also has its very own direct-to-consumer app.

    What cable channel is FanDuel Sports Network Ohio on?

    If you want to watch the game on cable, you can find FanDuel Sports Network Ohio through the following channels and providers:

    ProviderChannel Number
    Altafiber27
    COX14
    DirecTV660
    SpectrumVaries by region
    WOWVaries by region
    XfinityVaries by region

  • Dallas Mavericks

    In Dallas and the surrounding areas, this game and other non-nationally televised games will be broadcast live on KFAA. Outside of their Mavs NBA coverage, KFAA is also home to the Dallas Wings in the WNBA.

    KFAA is available via a standard over-the-air antenna which means you can watch the game for free in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

    To live stream KFAA, your two options are Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Both platforms offer comprehensive sports comprehensive along with a free five-day trial for new customers.

    Watch Mavericks with a Fubo subscription

    What cable channel is KFAA on?

    If you are a cable TV subscriber, you should be able to find KFAA on the following channels. Availability and numbers do sometimes vary by region, however.

    ProviderChannel Number
    AstoundVaries
    DirecTV29
    DISH29
    Frontier29
    GEUS510
    Optimum10 / 14
    OneSource Communications25
  • Minnesota TImberwolves v Denver NuggetsGetty Images Sport

    Denver Nuggets

    In Denver, Altitude Sports Network offers access to this as well as most other (non nationally televised) Denver Nuggets NBA games. NHL fans can also follow the Colorado Avalanche on Altitude, as can Lacrosse fans who follow Colorado Mammoth.

    Elsewhere, MLB fans can enjoy coverage of Colorado Rockies games on FOX, FS1, ESPN, MLB Network and Apple TV+.

    In-market coverage of Altitude Sports can be streamed live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Both services offer new customers a free five-day trial. 

    Watch Nuggets and more on Fubo

    Altitude+ also carries the network as a direct-to-consumer service from $19.95 per month.

    Peacock,Amazon Prime Video and ABC/ESPN are streaming services where you can also catch selected games as part of your subscription.

    What cable channel is Altitude Sports on?

    If you want to watch the game on cable, you can find Altitude Sports Network through the following channels and providers:

    ProviderChannel Number
    DirecTV681
    SpectrumVaries by region.
    Xfinity1250
  • Phoenix Suns v Detroit PistonsGetty Images Sport

    Detroit Pistons

    In Detroit, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit offers access to this as well as most other (non nationally televised) Detroit Pistons NBA games. MLB fans can enjoy local coverage of most Detroit Tigers games on the channel while NHL fans can also follow the Detroit Red Wings.

    In-market coverage of Pistons on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit can be streamed live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Both services offer new customers a free five-day trial. 

    Stream Pistons coverage on Fubo

    FanDuel Sports Network channels can also be added to your YouTube TV subscription at an additional cost. The same also goes for Amazon Prime Video where you can add it as an additional channel. Lastly, FanDuel Sports Network also has its very own direct-to-consumer app.

    What cable channel is FanDuel Sports Network Detroit on?

    If you want to watch the game on cable, you can find FanDuel Sports Network Detroit through the following channels and providers:

    ProviderChannel Number
    DirecTV663
    WOWVaries by region.
    VerizonVaries by region. (576+)
    Xfinity30
  • Golden State Warriorsgetty

    Golden State Warriors

    Across San Francisco and parts of California, NBC Sports Bay Area offers access to this and most other State Warriors NBA games. When it comes to MLB, it shows San Francisco Giants games, as well as athletics from San Jose State University.

    NBC Sports Bay Area is available to stream on Peacock,DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV. For Peacock, access requires an existing subscription combined with a $14.95 per month add-on.

    Stream NBC Sports Bay Area on Peacock

    What cable channel is NBC Sports Bay Area on?

    On cable TV, NBC Sports Bay Area is available on a large number of cable TV and broadband providers. The list of the more popular cable TV providers, along with the channel number you will find NBC Sports Bay Area, can be found in the table below. Other providers include: Hulu, Mediacom, Optimum, San Bruno Cable TV and Volcano Vision.

    ProviderChannel Number
    Astound (formerly RCN)90
    AT&T (through DirecTV)696
    DirecTV696
    Horizon Cable TV196
    KNTVChannel 11, cable channel 3
    SpectrumVaries by region
    XfinityVaries by region
  • Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston RocketsGetty Images Sport

    Houston Rockets

    Across Houston, Space City Home Network (SCHN) offers access to this and most other Houston Rockets NBA games. When it comes to MLB, it shows Houston Astros games, as well as Major League Rugby's Houston Sabercats. SCHN also Houston Dash soccer games. 

    College Football, Men's and Women's Western Athletic Conference.

    Space City Home Network is available to stream on Fubo and DirecTV Stream. There's a brand-new direct-to-consumer app called SCHN+ thatoffers subscriptions for $19.99 per month or $199.99 a year.

    Stream Rockets coverage on Fubo

    What cable channel is Space City Home Network on?

    On cable TV, Space City Home Network is available on a large number of cable TV and broadband providers. The list of the more popular cable TV providers, along with the channel number you will find SCHN, can be found in the table below.

    ProviderChannel Number (SD, HD)
    Astound73, 473
    AT&T U-verse758, 1758
    btel31
    DirecTV674
    Phonoscope Fiber624
    Xfinity39, 639
  • Indiana Pacers v Boston CelticsGetty Images Sport

    Indiana Pacers

    In Indianapolis, FanDuel Sports Network Indiana offer access to this as well as other (non nationally televised) Indiana Pacers NBA games. In certain areas, MLB fans can enjoy coverage of Cincinnati Reds games on here, which airs select games from FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, St. Louis Cardinals game telecasts from FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, and Detroit Tigers games from FanDuel Sports Network Detroit.

    FanDuel Sports Network Indiana also has athletics from the Missouri Valley Conference and Indiana High School Athletics Association.

    FanDuel Sports Network Midwest carries select Indiana Pacers games from FDSNIN too, depending on your location.

    In-market coverage of FanDuel Sports Network and Midwest Indiana can be streamed live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Both services offer new customers a free five-day trial

    Stream Pacers coverage on Fubo

    FanDuel Sports Network channels can also be added to your YouTube TV subscription at an additional cost. The same also goes for Amazon Prime Video where you can add it as an additional channel. Lastly, FanDuel Sports Network also has its very own direct-to-consumer app.

    What cable channel is FanDuel Sports Network Indiana on?

    If you want to watch the game on cable, you can find FanDuel Sports Network Indiana and Midwest through the following channels and providers:

    ProviderChannel Number
    AT&T U-verse1747
    DirecTV671
    Spectrum47, 826 (for HD in St. Louis area)
    Xfinity44, 959 (Ultimate package)
  • Los Angeles Lakers v Los Angeles ClippersGetty Images Sport

    LA Clippers

    In Los Angeles, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal offer access to this as well as other (non nationally televised) LA Clippers NBA games. It also covers NHL with Ducks games.

    In-market coverage of FanDuel Sports Network SoCal can be streamed live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Both services offer new customers a free five-day trial

    Stream Clippers coverage on Fubo

    FanDuel Sports Network channels can also be added to your YouTube TV subscription at an additional cost. The same also goes for Amazon Prime Video where you can add it as an additional channel and you can watch via Peacock. Lastly, FanDuel Sports Network also has its very own direct-to-consumer app.

    What cable channel is FanDuel Sports Network SoCal on?

    If you want to watch the game on cable, you can find FanDuel Sports Network SoCal through the following channels and providers:

    ProviderChannel Number
    Cox1036, 1063, 1054, 1050 (depending on area)
    DirecTV693
    Spectrum321
  • Los Angeles Lakers v Los Angeles ClippersGetty Images Sport

    LA Lakers

    In Los Angeles, Spectrum SportsNet (which is exclusive to the Lakers local broadcast area channel 691) offers local access to this, as well as other (non nationally televised) LA Lakers NBA games. FanDuel Sports Network SoCal is also reported to carry games and shows West Coast Conference basketball too.

    In-market coverage of FanDuel Sports Network SoCal can be streamed live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Both services offer new customers a free five-day trial

    Stream Lakers coverage on Fubo

    Spectrum SportsNet can also be used with Amazon Prime Video where you can add it as an additional service, The SportsNet Prime Video Channel. FanDuel Sports Network also has its very own direct-to-consumer app.

    You can also stream Lakers games through the NBA League Pass and ESPN Unlimited.

    What cable channel is Spectrum SportsNet on?

    If you want to watch the game on cable, you can find Spectrum SportsNet through the following channels and providers:

    ProviderChannel Number (SD/HD)
    AT&T U-verse777/1777
    COX65-71/1065-1071
    DirecTV691
    Spectrum215/787

    What cable channel is FanDuel Sports Network SoCal on?

    If you want to watch the game on cable via FanDuel Sports Network SoCal. you can do so through the following channels and providers:

    ProviderChannel Number
    Cox1036, 1063, 1054, 1050 (depending on area)
    DirecTV693
    Spectrum321
  • BASKET-NBA-GBR-ORLANDO-MEMPHISAFP

    Memphis Grizzlies

    In Memphis, both FanDuel Sports Southeast and FanDuel Sports South offer local access to this, as well as most other (non nationally televised) Grizzlies NBA games, as well as games involving Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets. For MLB fans, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast and South also have games for Atlanta Braves, with Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators coverage available where NHL is concerned.

    In-market coverage of FanDuel Sports Network Southeast and FDSN South can be streamed live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Both services offer new customers a free five-day trial

    Stream Grizzlies coverage on Fubo

    You can catch some games through Peacock and Amazon Prime Video where you can add it as an additional service, as well as to YouTube TV. FanDuel Sports Network also also has its very own direct-to-consumer app.

    You can also stream Grizzlies games through the NBA League Pass andESPN Unlimited.

    What cable channel is FanDuel Network Southeast and FDSN South on?

    If you want to watch the game on cable, you can find FanDuel Network Southeast and FDSN South through the following channels and providers:

    ProviderSoutheast channel numberSouth channel number
    AT&T U-verse729724
    DirecTV649646
    Xfinity5348
  • Milwaukee Bucks v Miami HeatGetty Images Sport

    Miami Heat

    In the Miami and broader Florida area, FanDuel Sports Network Sun offers local access to this, as well as most other (non nationally televised) Miami Heat NBA games. For MLB fans, FanDuel Sports Network Sun has games for Tampa Bay Rays. 

    FSN Sun also covers programming for college and university athletics in relation to Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles.

    In-market coverage of FanDuel Sports Network Sun can be streamed live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Both services offer new customers a free five-day trial

    Stream Heat coverage on Fubo

    You can catch some games through Peacock and Amazon Prime Video where you can add it as an additional service, as well as to YouTube TV. FanDuel Sports Network also also has its very own direct-to-consumer app.

    You can stream all out-of-market Heat games through the NBA League Pass and selected major national games withESPN Unlimited.

    What cable channel is FanDuel Network Sun on?

    If you want to watch the game on cable, you can find FanDuel Network Sun through the following channels and providers:

    ProviderChannel number (SD/HD)
    AT&T U-verse722, 747/1747
    Dish399
    DirecTV653/654
    Xfinity38/39
  • Oklahoma City Thunder v Milwaukee BucksGetty Images Sport

    Milwaukee Bucks

    In the Milwaukee area, FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin offers local access to this, as well as most other (non nationally televised) Milwaukee Bucks NBA games. For MLB fans, FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin has games for Milwaukee Brewers. In NHL, it has most Minnesota Wild games.

    FSN Wisconsin also covers programming for college and university athletics, such as Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA), NCAA competitions from Big East Conference (BEC), Big Ten Conference (BTC) and Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC).

    In-market coverage of FanDuel Sports Network Sun can be streamed live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Both services offer new customers a free five-day trial

    Stream Bucks coverage on Fubo

    You can catch some games through Peacock and Amazon Prime Video where you can add it as an additional service, as well as to YouTube TV. FanDuel Sports Network also also has its very own direct-to-consumer app.

    You can stream all out-of-market Heat games through the NBA League Pass and selected major national games withESPN Unlimited.

    What cable channel is FanDuel Network Wisconsin on?

    If you want to watch the game on cable, you can find FanDuel Network Wisconsin through the following channels and providers:

    ProviderChannel number (SD/HD)
    AT&T U-verse744, 745
    DirecTV668/669
    Spectrum31
    Xfinity51, 402
  • Minnesota TImberwolves v Brooklyn NetsGetty Images Sport

    Minnesota Timberwolves

    In the Minnesota area, FanDuel Sports Network North offers local access to this, as well as most other (non nationally televised) Minnesota Timberwolves NBA games. For NHL, it has Minnesota Wild games.

    FSN North also covers WNBA games for Minnesota Lynx and AHL games for Iowa Wild.

    Other programming includes NCAA Division I collegiate sports in regards to Minnesota Golden Gophers and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

    In-market coverage of FanDuel Sports Network North can be streamed live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Both services offer new customers a free five-day trial

    Stream Timberwolves coverage on Fubo

    You can catch some games through Peacock and Amazon Prime Video where you can add it as an additional service, as well as to YouTube TV. FanDuel Sports Network also also has its very own direct-to-consumer app.

    You can stream all out-of-market Timberwolves games through the NBA League Pass and selected major national games withESPN Unlimited.

    What cable channel is FanDuel Network North on?

    If you want to watch the game on cable, you can find FanDuel Network North through the following channels and providers:

    ProviderChannel number (SD/HD)
    COXVaries by region.
    DirecTV668
    Spectrum826/1826
    Xfinity28, 31
  • Oklahoma City Thunder v New Orleans PelicansGetty Images Sport

    New Orleans Pelicans

    In the New Orleans area, Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network (GCSEN) offers local access to this, as well as most other (non nationally televised) New Orleans Pelicans NBA games. For MLB, GCSEN airs some Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers games.

    In-market coverage of Pelicans games on GCSEN can be streamed live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Both services offer new customers a free five-day trial

    Stream Pelicans coverage on Fubo

    You can stream all out-of-market Pelicans games through the NBA League Pass.

    What cable channel is GCSEN on?

    If you want to watch the game on cable, you can find GCSEN through the following channels and providers:

    ProviderChannel number (SD/HD)
    AT&T U-verse759/1759
    COX10, 129
    DirecTV676
    Sparklight Cable29 (in some areas)
  • Los Angeles Clippers v New York KnicksGetty Images Sport

    New York Knicks

    In the New York area, MSG Network offers local access to this, as well as most other (non nationally televised) New York Knicks NBA games. For NHL fans, MSG offers coverage of New York Rangers too. 

    MSG holds the TV rights to Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, as well as the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders and Rochester Americans, which can be found on MSG Sportsnet and MSG Western New York, respectively.

    In-market coverage of MSG Network can be streamed live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Both services offer new customers a free five-day trial

    Stream Knicks coverage on Fubo

    You can catch some games through Peacock and Amazon Prime Video where you can add it as an additional service, as well as to YouTube TV.

    You can stream all out-of-market Knicks games through the NBA League Pass and selected major national games withESPN Unlimited.

    What cable channel is MSG Network on?

    If you want to watch the game on cable, you can find MSG Network through the following channels and providers:

    ProviderChannel number (SD/HD)
    Astound373/687
    DirecTV634
    Optimum203
    SpectrumVaries by region.
    Verizon504
    XfinityVaries by region.
  • San Antonio Spurs v Oklahoma City ThunderGetty Images Sport

    Oklahoma City Thunder

    In the Oklahoma area, FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma offers local access to this, as well as most other (non nationally televised) Oklahoma City Thunder NBA games. 

    It also carries coverage of the Northwestern Oklahoma State Ranges, the athletics team that represent at University level. Outside of exclusive content (and region), the RSN shows some Texas Rangers MLB games and WNBA games for Dallas Wings.

    In-market coverage of FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma can be streamed live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Both services offer new customers a free five-day trial

    Stream Thunder coverage on Fubo

    You can catch some games through Peacock and Amazon Prime Video where you can add it as an additional service, as well as to YouTube TV.

    You can stream all out-of-market Thunder games through the NBA League Pass and selected major national games withESPN Unlimited.

    What cable channel is FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma on?

    If you want to watch the game on cable, you can find FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma through the following channels and providers:

    ProviderChannel number
    AT&T U-verseVaries by region.
    COX37
    DirecTV675
    SpectrumVaries by region.
    Xfinity1246
  • BASKET-NBA-GBR-ORLANDO-MEMPHISAFP

    Orlando Magic

    In the Florida area, FanDuel Sports Network Florida offers local access to this, as well as most other (non nationally televised) Orlando Magic NBA games. For MLB, it carries Miami Marlins games.

    FanDuel Sports Network Florida can often be bundled with FanDuel Sports Network Sun, which both cover the same area.

    In-market coverage of FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma can be streamed live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Both services offer new customers a free five-day trial

    Stream Magic coverage on Fubo

    You can catch some games through Peacock and Amazon Prime Video where you can add it as an additional service, as well as to YouTube TV.

    You can stream all out-of-market Thunder games through the NBA League Pass and selected major national games withESPN Unlimited.

    What cable channel is FanDuel Sports Network Florida on?

    If you want to watch the game on cable, you can find FanDuel Sports Network Florida through the following channels and providers:

    ProviderChannel number
    COXVaries by region.
    DirecTV654
    OptimumVaries by region.
    Spectrum31
    VerizonVaries by region.
    WOW216
    Xfinity51
  • Golden State Warriors v Philadelphia 76ersGetty Images Sport

    Philadelphia 76ers

    In the Philadelphia area, NBC Sports Philadelphia offers local access to this, as well as most other (non nationally televised) Philadelphia 76ers NBA games. For MLB, it carries Philadelphia Phillies games, and when it comes to NHL it covers games from the Philadelphia Flyers.

    The primary place to access 76ers games throughout the season is via NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available through an add-on to a Peacock subscription.

    You can catch some games through ABC channels, with Amazon Prime Video where you can add it as an additional service, as well as an add-on to YouTube TV.

    You can stream all out-of-market 76ers games through the NBA League Pass and selected major national games withESPN Unlimited.

    What cable channel is NBC Sports Philadelphia on?

    If you want to watch the game on cable, you can find NBC Sports Philadelphia through the following channels and providers:

    ProviderChannel number (SD/HD)
    Astound403/1403
    OptimumVaries by region.
    SpectrumVaries by region.
    Verizon76/576
    Xfinity8/847
  • New Orleans Pelicans v Phoenix SunsGetty Images Sport

    Phoenix Suns

    In the Arizona area, channels KTVK, KPHE and KPHO-TV all offer local televised access to this, as well as most other (non nationally televised) Phoenix Suns NBA games. 

    KTVK also carries WNBA coverage for Phoenix Mercury, with all the above channels showing NFL's Arizona Cardinals games too.

    Fans can watch Suns games through Fubo or DirecTV with their five-day free trial now, via Arizona's Family channel.

    Stream Suns coverage on Fubo

    You can access Suns games throughout the season through a Peacock subscription, as well as the dedicated Suns+ app which is $14.99 per month or $109.99 per year.

    Streamers can catch some games through ABC, ESPN and TNT channels on YouTube TV, as well as Amazon Prime Video where you can add it as an additional service.

    Sports customers can stream all out-of-market Suns games through the NBA League Pass and selected major national games withESPN Unlimited.

    What cable channel is KTVK, KPHE and KPHO-TV on?

    If you want to watch the game on cable, you can find Suns games through the following channels and providers:

    Provider KTVKKPHEKPHO-TV
    CenturyLinkVaries by region.445
    COXVaries by region. (3, 13)13, 195, 1005
    DirecTVVaries by region.445
    DishVaries by region.44Varies by region.
    Optimum3838, 225Varies by region. (38)
    SpectrumVaries by region.n/aVaries by region. (5, 10)
    VerizonVaries by region.165, 505
    XfinityVaries by region.44Varies by region.
  • Portland Trail Blazers v Boston CelticsGetty Images Sport

    Portland Trailblazers

    In the Oregon area, the channel KUNP offers local televised access to this, as well as most other (non nationally televised) Portland Trail Blazers NBA games. 

    It also carries Portland Trail Blazers in the NHL too.

    Fans can watch Trail Blazers games through Fubo or DirecTV with their five-day free trial now.

    Stream Trail Blazers coverage on Fubo

    Trail Blazers coverage is available through their dedicated BlazerVision app, which is $19.99 per month or $84 per year.

    You can also access Trail Blazers games through a Peacock subscription, as well as through ABC, ESPN and TNT channels on YouTube TV, as well as Amazon Prime Video where you can add it as an additional service.

    Sports customers can stream all out-of-market Trail Blazers games through the NBA League Pass and selected major national games withESPN Unlimited.

    What cable channel is KUNP on?

    If you want to watch the game on cable, you can find Trail Blazers games through the following channels and providers:

    Provider Channel number
    COXVaries by region.
    DirecTV47
    Dish16
    Spectrum184
    Xfinity16, 302, 1170
  • Toronto Raptors v Sacramento KingsGetty Images Sport

    Sacramento Kings

    In the California area, NBC Sports California (NBCSCA) offers local televised access to this, as well as most other (non nationally televised) Sacramento Kings NBA games. For MLB, it carries Oakland Athletics games, the San Jose Sharks in the NHL, and San Francisco 49ers in the NFL.

    Fans can watch Kings games through DirecTV with their five-day free trial now.

    You can also access Kings games through a Peacock subscription, as well as through ABC and ESPN channels on YouTube TV, as well as Amazon Prime Video where you can add it as an additional service.

    Sports customers can stream all out-of-market Kings games through the NBA League Pass and selected major national games withESPN Unlimited.

    What cable channel is NBC Sports California on?

    If you want to watch the game on cable, you can find Kings games through the following channels and providers:

    Provider Channel number
    COXVaries by region.
    DirecTV698
    Optimum222, 225
    SpectrumVaries by region.
    XfinityVaries by region. (41)
  • San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Lakers: Emirates NBA Cup - QuarterfinalsGetty Images Sport

    San Antonio Spurs

    In the Texas area, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest (FSNSW) offers local televised access to this, as well as most other (non nationally televised) San Antonio Spurs NBA games. In MLB, it also has some Texas Rangers coverage.

    Fans can watch Kings games through Fubo or DirecTV with their five-day free trial now.

    You can also access Spurs games through a Peacock subscription, through ABC, TNT and ESPN channels on YouTube TV, as well as Amazon Prime Video where you can add it as an additional service.

    Stream Spurs coverage on Fubo

    Sports customers can stream all out-of-market Spurs games through the NBA League Pass and selected major national games withESPN Unlimited.

    What cable channel is FanDuel Sports Network Southwest on?

    If you want to watch the game on cable, you can find Spurs games through the following channels and providers:

    Provider Channel number
    COXVaries by region.
    DirecTV675, 676
    Optimum37
    Spectrum26
  • Toronto Raptors v Charlotte HornetsGetty Images Sport

    Toronto Raptors

    In the Canadian province of Ontario area, The Sports Network (TSN) and Sportsnet offer split local televised access to this, as well as most other (non nationally televised) Toronto Raptors NBA games.

    Fans can primarily watch Raptors games through Canadian geo-restricted providers such as Bell Fibe, Rogers Ignite or Shaw Direct. However, US customers can see a limited number of games through Fubo and DirecTV with their five-day free trial, via coverage on ESPN.

    US streamers can also access some Raptors games through a Peacock subscription as well as Amazon Prime Video where you can add it as an additional service.

    Stream Raptors coverage with Peacock

    Sports fans can stream out-of-market Raptors games through the NBA League Pass and selected major national games withESPN Unlimited.

    You can also access TSN or Sportsnet in the United States via the use of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

    What cable channel is TSN or Sportsnet on?

    If you want to watch the game on Canadian cable, you can find Raptors games through the following channels and providers:

    Provider TSN channel numberSportsnet channel number (SD, HD)
    Shaw DirectVaries by region.300-309
    Bell Fibe400-404405-408, 1405-1408
    Rogers Ignite406-410501-507
    Telus Optik900-904907, 915-17
  • Washington Wizards v Los Angeles ClippersGetty Images Sport

    Washington Wizards

    In the Washington area, Monumental Sports Network (MNMT) offers local televised access to this, as well as most other (non nationally televised) Washington Wizards NBA games.

    You can see Wizards games through DirecTV with their five-day free trial, as well as some coverage through Fubo via NBA TV and ESPN channels.

    You can also access some Wizards games through a Peacock subscription as well as Amazon Prime Video where you can add it as an additional service.

    Stream Wizards coverage with Peacock

    Sports fans can stream out-of-market Wizards games through the NBA League Pass and selected major national games withESPN Unlimited.

    What cable channel is MNMT on?

    If you want to watch the game on cable, you can find Wizards games through the following channels and providers:

    Provider Channel number
    COX44
    DirecTV642
    Optimum38
    SpectrumVaries by region.
    Xfinity846
    VerizonVaries by region.
  • San Antonio Spurs v Utah JazzGetty Images Sport

    Utah Jazz

    In the Salt Lake area, KJZZ offers local televised access to this, as well as most other (non nationally televised) Utah Jazz NBA games. 

    You can watch Jazz games on KJZZ through Fubo and DirecTV with their five-day free trial, as well as some other coverage through the likes of ABC, TNT, NBA TV and ESPN channels as part of various provider plans.

    Stream Jazz coverage on Fubo

    Fans can access some Jazz games through a Peacock subscription as well as Amazon Prime Video where you can add it as an additional service.

    Sports fans can stream out-of-market Jazz games through the NBA League Pass and selected major national games withESPN Unlimited.

    There's also a dedicated app called Jazz+ to catch all the action.

    What cable channel is KJZZ on?

    If you want to watch the game on cable, you can find Jazz games through the following channels and providers:

    Provider Channel number (SD, HD)
    COXVaries by region.
    DirecTV14
    Optimum14
    SpectrumVaries by region.
    Xfinity3, 657
    Verizon14

Frequently asked questions

The NBA in-season tournament, which has now been named the Emirates NBA Cup is set to begin on October 31. Group stage games will take place throughout the rest of the month, before the group stage of the competition comes to a close at the end of November.

The quarterfinals of the Emirates NBA Cup will then take place on December 9 and 10. Three days later, the semifinals will take place on December 13.

The finals of the Emirates NBA Cup will then take place in Las Vegas on December 16.

 

Yes, the NBA will host season international games based in Mexico City on November 1, then in Berlin and London in January of 2026. The Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks will play in Mexico City, while the Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies will play each other in Berlin and London, respectively.

  • January 5: NBA teams can begin signing free agents to 10-day contracts starting
  • January 10: All contracts become guaranteed for the remainder of the season on
  • January 21-25: NBA Rivals Week
  • February 6: NBA Trade Deadline (3pm ET)
  • February: 14-19: NBA All-Star break
  • February 14-16: NBA All-Star 2025
  • March 1: Playoff Eligibility Waiver Deadline
  • April 13: Last day of regular season
  • April 15-18: SoFi Play-In Tournament
  • April 19: NBA Playoffs 2025 begin