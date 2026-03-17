Sporting vs Bodo/Glimt Predictions: Home win isn’t enough to progress

Sporting have won every UCL home game so far this campaign. Rui Borges’ side need to take control from the start on Tuesday to overturn the tie.

Best bets for Sporting vs Bodo/Glimt

Over 3.5 goals @ +110 with bet365

Sporting to win and Both teams to score (Yes) @ +165 with bet365

Luis Suarez first goalscorer @ +350 with bet365

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Four or more goals a serious option

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

As Sporting need three goals to level the tie, this match will be anything but cagey. Rui Borges’ side need to start on the front foot from the first whistle. Bodo/Glimt are aware they must approach every game with an attacking mindset.

The average number of goals in Bodo/Glimt’s UCL away games this season is 3.20 goals per game. It’s 2.60 goals per game for Sporting’s UCL home games. With both teams averaging two goals scored per game, it’s evident neither will hold back.

If Bodo/Glimt manage to get on the scoresheet, it will only intensify Sporting’s need to push forward. Backing four or more goals at less than a coinflip probability (48.78%) seems like the value pick.

Sporting vs Bodo/Glimt Bet 1: Over 3.5 goals @ +110 with bet365

Sporting to get the job done but lose on aggregate

There is a clear distinction between Sporting’s home and away form. They’ve averaged three points per home game in the UCL and just 1.60 points per away game. They’ve also conceded 1.60 goals per away game and only 0.60 goals per home game.

Bodo/Glimt have averaged 2.60 points per away game, so they’ll still be quite dangerous on transitions. However, their expected goals against (xGA) is a worrying statistic. They’ve averaged 2.43 xGA away from home, but conceded just 1.20 goals per game in reality.

That’s a huge overperformance. Knutsen must keep his backline tight with opponents poised to strike. The Norwegian side have scored in every away game in the UCL this season. That’s why we’re combining a home win with both teams to score, at a probability of just 38.17%.

Sporting vs Bodo/Glimt Bet 2: Sporting to win and Both teams to score (Yes) @ +165 with bet365

Backing Suarez to get the ball rolling for the hosts

Luis Suarez will be Sporting’s main attacking threat on Tuesday night. He’s scored four goals in nine UCL appearances so far this season. Also, he’s averaged 2.89 goal attempts per game. The Colombian averages almost a goal per game at domestic level too.

The former Almeria striker will lead the line against Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday once again. With Sporting sure to be the ones on the front foot, backing Suarez to net first seems like an obvious choice.

Suarez’ odds of scoring any time have no value, with the betting markets giving him a 52.63% chance of netting. That’s despite a UCL strike rate of 44.44%. We’re happy to back him to score first at a probability of only half of his average output in 25/26 (22.22%).

Sporting vs Bodo/Glimt Bet 3: Luis Suarez first goalscorer @ +350 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Sporting 3-1 Bodo/Glimt

Goalscorers prediction: Sporting: Suarez, Guilherme, Simoes – Bodo/Glimt: Hogh

Bodo/Glimt made it five successive Champions League wins with their 3-0 thrashing of Sporting in the first leg of their last-16 tie. They travel to Lisbon aiming to book a place in the quarter-finals.

Sporting, who finished seventh in the UCL league phase, struggled on Bodo/Glimt’s artificial pitch. Rui Borges’ men were also hampered by injuries and suspensions. Despite having more possession, Sporting could only manage half the number of touches (21) in the opposition’s penalty area to Bodo/Glimt’s 40.

It will take an immense effort for Sporting to fight their way back into contention. With Ioannidis, Kochorashvili, Mangas and Quenda all sidelined, they are by no means at full strength. Sporting remain unbeaten at the Estadio Jose Alvalade this season, giving their fans some reason to be optimistic. Their supporters will cling onto this statistic in the vain hope of a comeback.

Kjetil Knutsen has once again achieved miracles with this Bodo/Glimt side. The Norwegian minnows are firmly in control of the tie following their first-leg triumph. Their high-pressing, high-energy style stifled Sporting for the majority of the game. With no fresh injuries or suspensions, Bodo/Glimt aim to do the same in Lisbon.

The trip may still pose challenges, especially as they’ve conceded in every UCL away game in 2025/26. However, Bodo/Glimt have also scored in every UCL away game in this campaign. Just one goal would mean Sporting need to score four just to take the tie into extra time.

Probable lineups for Sporting vs Bodo/Glimt

Sporting Lisbon expected lineup: Silva, Inacio, Vagiannidis, Diomande, Fresneda, Hjulmand, Simoes, Catamo, Trincao, Guilherme, Suarez

Bodo/Glimt expected lineup: Haikin, Sjovold, Bjortuft, Bjorkan, Berg, Gundersen, Fet, Blomberg, Evjen, Hauge, Hogh