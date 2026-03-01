Where to watch YES Network March 2026? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is YES Network?

The Yankee Entertainment and Sports (YES) Network is a major Regional Sports Network (RSN) that serves New York City, New York and the surrounding metropolitan area. Owned by multiple groups, it emphasizes games and teams involving New York in Baseball, Basketball and College Baseball. The network is actively expanding into other sports like soccer and cricket as well.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can watch YES Network channel for free through Fubo and DirecTV, both offering five-day free trials for new customers. However, bear in mind that it is an RSN and its availability may be geo-restricted.

How much does it cost?

YES Network channel is available on multiple packages of premium streaming services.

Provider First month Monthly cost Fubo Pro $54.99 $84.99 Fubo Elite with Sports Plus $74.99 $104.99 Fubo Deluxe $84.99 $114.99 DirecTV Entertainment $49.99 $89.99 DirecTV Choice $59.99 $94.99 DirecTV Ultimate $84.99 $124.99 DirecTV Premier $124.99 $169.99

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming YES Network content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

