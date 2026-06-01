Was it down to Lennart Karl? The DFB side produced a curious moment against Finland

Nagelsmann admitted he had "naturally noticed" his players' numerous pairs of pink boots during the warm-up.

"I think it's pretty cool. I like pink – it's a great colour. It looks friendly yet still has the necessary aggression. The whole look was harmonious and went well with the light blue and dark blue of the kit," the national coach explained.

Florian Wirtz (2-0) and Jamal Musiala (4-0) added the other goals on Sunday evening in Mainz. Surprisingly, the DFB side faced Finland again on Monday morning in an unofficial training match at the DFB Campus in Frankfurt, watched by a select audience. Instead of two 45-minute halves, the contest was played as two 25-minute halves, allowing Nagelsmann to give match rhythm to players who had not featured or had only brief cameos on Sunday.

On Tuesday the squad flies to the United States for a second World Cup training camp in Chicago. The final warm-up match, against co-hosts the USA, is set for 6 June, after which the team will move into its base in Winston-Salem on 8 June. The tournament begins on 14 June, when Germany face Curaçao in their opening group game.