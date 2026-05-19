'I hope we win the World Cup with him and for him' - Cristiano Ronaldo's dressing room impact revealed by Portugal team-mate Vitinha

Vitinha explained that Ronaldo’s leadership and professionalism continue to drive the team forward. Despite questions from some observers about his continued role in the starting line-up, the midfielder says the forward’s work ethic remains unmatched.

"He’s [Ronaldo] one of the greatest players in history," Vitinha said. "I’m very proud to share the dressing room with him, learn from him and witness his professionalism every day. I hope we can win the World Cup with him and for him as well."

"Mainly the way he approaches football: extremely professional and serious. He leaves nothing to chance. He steps onto the pitch knowing he is 100 per cent ready and that he has done everything possible for the team."