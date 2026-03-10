Viral Man Utd fan Frank Illet outlines plan to 'stay relevant' once haircut stunt ends in hilarious new advert

In a satirical new advert for Paddy Power, Ilett joins a seminar on "how to diversify viral momentum" alongside fellow internet icons like the Wealdstone Raider and Guy Goma. The sketch mocks the fleeting nature of meme culture as the group discusses how to maintain their fame once their original "gimmick" fades.

During the video, Ilett expressed his fears about his brand once United finally find consistency. He told the group: "When Man United get those five wins in a row, that's curtains for me. I need to stay relevant and diversify my brand, and to do that, I'm going to need help.

"The class isn't really what I was expecting, to be honest. But I need to grow as an artist. My hair won't be here forever. Man United will win five games in a row, won't they?"