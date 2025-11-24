Is Vinicius Jr entering his Real Madrid end game? Rows with Xabi Alonso, Kylian Mbappe's red-hot form and teenage talents threaten to force Brazilian superstar towards Saudi Arabia

Obviously, an awful lot could change between now and next summer - particularly at the Bernabeu, where a coach is never more than a couple of defeats away from a crisis. Still, while Madrid have now gone three games without a win in all competitions, they're still top of La Liga, meaning Alonso is presently in a position of strength, while Vinicius' hand has been weakened by his petulance and patchy performances (no goals or assists in his last seven matches in all competitions).

He may still believe he's the best player in the world but he's not even the best player at the Bernabeu. As former France international Emmanuel Petit recently told JeffBet, Mbappe is the new "king" of Madrid and "Vinicius Jr is upset he's not being paid the same amount of money and the fact the team has been built around Mbappe. It felt like even Jude Bellingham was annoyed by Mbappe's arrival because he wasn't scoring as much, but that has changed recently. Everything has changed, in the media, in the changing room, the tactics on the pitch. Bellingham has been acting professionally and more intelligently in his communication than Vinicius."

Perhaps even more worryingly for Vinicius, there are a number of promising teenage talents in the Madrid squad capable of taking his place in Alonso's starting line-up, including Mastantuono and arguably even Endrick, while there is mounting speculation that Nico Paz will be returning to the Bernabeu next summer. Furthermore, if Vinicius were to be sold, the massive amount of money raised could then be easily invested in a star centre-forward (Erling Haaland, anyone?!) if Alonso wanted to move Mbappe onto the left wing.

The Blancos boss would never say such a thing in the current climate, of course. He's just trying to keep the peace for now, as he knows how valuable Vinicius could be to Madrid's hopes of winning major silverware this season - and that he's not the only unsettled player in the squad right now.

However, Alonso has also acknowledged that for Vinicius to reproduce his very best form, "He has to feel important and comfortable." Right now, he clearly feels neither, meaning if the threat to leave is real, Madrid might well usher him out the door.