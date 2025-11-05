Vinicius Junior is 'becoming a problem' for Real Madrid as Kylian Mbappe emerges as 'king' of the Galacticos

Former France international Emmanuel Petit didn’t hold back when asked about Vinicius’ situation. Speaking to JeffBet, he said, "Vinicius Jr has been a problem at Real Madrid ever since he lost the Ballon d'Or to Rodri and when Kylian Mbappe joined the club. There have been so many problems between Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid too, he felt disrespected by the club with the contract situation and the money he is earning. Vinicius Jr keeps complaining, 'Why always me? Why am I being subbed off? Why didn't I win the Ballon d'Or? It's becoming a problem at Real Madrid.

"Nowadays, I don't get it when players go to social media to apologise. You want to speak to the manager? Go to the manager's room and speak to him, go to the President, go to your teammates. The whole world doesn't have to witness your apology."

According to Petit, both Alonso and Carlo Ancelotti, who is now manager of the Brazilian national team, have grown weary of the winger’s attitude.

"I read what Carlo Ancelotti said to Vinicius Jr. He said he spoke to him about the incident in El Clasico and that Vinicius Jr made a mistake," he said.

"If Ancelotti, the manager of Brazil and one of the best-ever, speaks out against you, it's because he's probably tired of Vinicius Jr's behaviour too. If I was in the dressing room with him, I'd have a very strong word with him. Are you unhappy playing for Real Madrid, the biggest club in the world? Maybe he should go to a smaller club, go be the star over there."