Vinicius Junior is 'becoming a problem' for Real Madrid as Kylian Mbappe emerges as 'king' of the Galacticos
Vinicius’ grip on Madrid slips
It was supposed to be another statement win against Barcelona in Madrid’s title charge, but instead, the post-match headlines were dominated by Vinicius’ fury. Substituted by coach Xabi Alonso in the second half of the 2–1 victory, the 24-year-old exploded on the pitch, waving his arms and shouting angrily before storming down the tunnel. Madrid’s management demanded both a public and private apology, but the situation spiralled when an article published by The Athletic on the same day appeared to take a swipe at Alonso’s leadership, reportedly from sources close to Vinicius’ camp. The piece claimed Alonso “thinks he’s Pep Guardiola but is really just Xabi,” a line that reportedly infuriated Perez. This time, there was no escape. The club president, who had previously shielded him through racism scandals and poor form, this was the final straw.
Petit’s explosive take: 'He’s Becoming a Problem'
Former France international Emmanuel Petit didn’t hold back when asked about Vinicius’ situation. Speaking to JeffBet, he said, "Vinicius Jr has been a problem at Real Madrid ever since he lost the Ballon d'Or to Rodri and when Kylian Mbappe joined the club. There have been so many problems between Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid too, he felt disrespected by the club with the contract situation and the money he is earning. Vinicius Jr keeps complaining, 'Why always me? Why am I being subbed off? Why didn't I win the Ballon d'Or? It's becoming a problem at Real Madrid.
"Nowadays, I don't get it when players go to social media to apologise. You want to speak to the manager? Go to the manager's room and speak to him, go to the President, go to your teammates. The whole world doesn't have to witness your apology."
According to Petit, both Alonso and Carlo Ancelotti, who is now manager of the Brazilian national team, have grown weary of the winger’s attitude.
"I read what Carlo Ancelotti said to Vinicius Jr. He said he spoke to him about the incident in El Clasico and that Vinicius Jr made a mistake," he said.
"If Ancelotti, the manager of Brazil and one of the best-ever, speaks out against you, it's because he's probably tired of Vinicius Jr's behaviour too. If I was in the dressing room with him, I'd have a very strong word with him. Are you unhappy playing for Real Madrid, the biggest club in the world? Maybe he should go to a smaller club, go be the star over there."
Mbappe takes the throne from Vinicius
Inside Madrid’s camp, it’s clear that a new order has been established. Since his long-awaited arrival, Mbappe has become not only the team’s focal point on the pitch but also its biggest star off it. The French star, with 18 goals and 2 assists in 15 games, has quickly cemented his reign as the undisputed leader of Madrid’s modern "Galácticos." Vinicius, meanwhile, has managed only 5 goals and 4 assists, and his frustrations are beginning to show.
"Mbappe is the king, Vinicius Jr is upset he's not being paid the same amount of money and the fact the team has been built around Mbappe," he said. "It felt like even Jude Bellingham was annoyed by Mbappe's arrival because he wasn't scoring as much, but that has changed recently. Everything has changed, in the media, in the changing room, the tactics on the pitch. Bellingham has been acting professionally and more intelligently in his communication than Vinicius Jr.
"I think Real Madrid and Florentino Perez think a lot of themselves. For instance, when he hosted his own party with just Real Madrid players because they don't like the award ceremonies anymore. He thinks his players should be winning the Ballon d'Or and other awards. I think Vinicius Jr acts the same way.
"Vinicius Jr probably did deserve to win the Ballon d'Or in 2024, he had an amazing season, but he didn't. Now Mbappe is at the club and Vinicius Jr's contract runs out in 2027. I think Real Madrid may look to sell Vinicius before his contract runs out. They don't have to wait until 2027 for him to leave the club and they can sell him for a lot of money rather than let him go for free. I don't like the way Real Madrid has managed Vinicius Jr either, it's not in the best interest of Real Madrid or the players."
Will Vinicius Jr. make way for Erling Haaland?
Reports in Sport Bild claim Madrid’s leadership has now privately agreed to sell Vinicius in 2026. It is a move to cash in before his contract expires in 2027, and use the funds to chase another Galactico, who is Erling Haaland. According to Spanish journalist Jorge Picon, Madrid are closely monitoring the Norwegian’s situation at Manchester City, where he has a confidential release clause in his new 10-year deal. Haaland’s camp has made no secret of the striker’s admiration for Madrid, and it is believed that the door remains wide open. Madrid could fetch up to €200 million (£176m / $230m) for Vinicius, which is a figure that would comfortably cover Haaland’s transfer fee and salary demands. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain are circling, with Luis Enrique reportedly keen to make Vinicius the centrepiece of a new attacking project in the French capital.
