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Moataz Elgammal

Vinicius Jr says Lamine Yamal 'can win World Cup single-handedly' for Spain in special praise for Barcelona attacker

Vinicius Junior
L. Yamal
Brazil
World Cup
Spain
Real Madrid
Barcelona

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr has heaped massive praise on Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal ahead of the upcoming World Cup. The Brazil international believes the young Spanish winger possesses such extraordinary talent that he is capable of winning the prestigious international tournament entirely on his own, despite the fierce rivalry between their respective clubs.

  • Fierce rivalry put aside

    The rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona is one of the fiercest in world football, but that has not stopped Vinicius from recognising the immense quality of Yamal. Speaking to Caze TV, the 25-year-old forward put club allegiances aside to deliver a glowing verdict. He told the channel: "Spain have Lamine Yamal, who is one of the best players in the world. He does incredible things on the pitch. He is a player who can win the World Cup single-handedly. He is one of those players you pay to watch play."

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    Extraordinary form for club and country

    Yamal, who finished second in the 2025 Ballon d'Or rankings, has enjoyed an extraordinary period of dominance. Across his 151 appearances for Barcelona, the teenage prodigy has registered 49 goals and 52 assists. His current campaign has been particularly impressive, racking up 24 goals and 18 assists in 45 matches across all competitions. Alongside his three Spanish league titles, Yamal has already earned 25 caps and claimed a 2024 European Championship medal with Spain, scoring six times since his debut in September 2023. He is now working intensely to recover from an injury setback to ensure he is fully fit to lead the national team this summer.

  • Consistent brilliance on the global stage

    Despite Madrid experiencing recent domestic struggles, Vinicius remains a formidable force. The 2024 FIFA Best Men's Player has made 375 overall appearances for the capital club, contributing 128 goals and 100 assists. During the 2025-26 season, the winger found the back of the net 22 times and provided 14 assists in 53 matches. Armed with two Champions League winners' medals and three league titles of his own, Vinicius will be the main attacking leader for his country.

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    Gearing up for the World Cup

    Both superstars are now heavily focused on gearing up for their respective World Cup campaigns following a busy season. Spain will face Iraq and Peru in upcoming warm-up fixtures before kicking off Group H on June 15 against Cape Verde, which will be followed by tricky clashes with Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. Meanwhile, Brazil have scheduled friendlies against Panama and Egypt ahead of their Group C opener against Morocco on June 13. The South American giants will then complete their demanding group stage schedule with matches against Haiti and Scotland, as both nations target a deep run in the prestigious competition.