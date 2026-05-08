Is Vincent Kompany to blame? Bayern Munich coach questioned over key decisions in PSG defeat as legend praises Michael Olise & Luis Diaz impact

Dietmar Hamann believes that the reigning European champions exposed Bayern’s limitations over the course of the semi-final tie as the French giants ran out 6-5 aggregate winners. The former Liverpool and Bayern midfielder pointed directly to Kompany’s high defensive line as a major point of failure against elite opposition. Hamann highlighted how easily PSG exploited this setup, specifically when Ousmane Dembele opened the scoring in just the third minute following Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's explosive burst down the left flank.

"Whether you should show up like that over 180 minutes against PSG is a question you have to ask Vincent Kompany," Hamann noted in his Sky Sport column. He argued that while such an aggressive press might work in the Bundesliga, it leaves the defence vulnerable to world-class attackers, concluding: "That may go well in the domestic league, but not when you play against the best."

Despite the disappointment, Hamann acknowledged that the season remains a positive one overall, especially as Bayern have already been crowned Bundesliga champions. "Despite the exit from the Champions League, Bayern have played a very good season so far. It can become an outstanding season if they win the DFB-Pokal final against Stuttgart on May 23," he added.