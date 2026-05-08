AFP
'Everything that is positive in football' - Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany hails German rivals after historic Europa League final qualification
Freiburg reach first European final
Freiburg secured their place in a first-ever continental final on Thursday night with a spirited 3-1 victory over Sporting Braga in the second leg of their semi-final. The result sets up a mouth-watering clash against Premier League side Aston Villa in Istanbul on May 20, as the German club looks to claim its first major European trophy.
While Bayern Munich fell short of reaching the Champions League showpiece following their semi-final defeat against Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the week, Kompany was quick to pivot the focus toward the achievements of their domestic rivals. "It is really great what Freiburg is doing. What Freiburg is doing is a really good example for many clubs," the 40-year-old Belgian told reporters, clearly moved by the underdog story unfolding in the Black Forest.
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The ultimate footballing blueprint
Kompany’s praise went beyond simple sportsmanship, as he tapped into the structural and cultural reasons behind Freiburg's rise. The former Manchester City captain highlighted the club's organic growth and long-term planning as the primary drivers of their success on the grandest stage of the Europa League.
The Bayern boss was effusive in his evaluation of the club's identity, stating: "How do you describe what Freiburg is doing this season? I believe that is everything that is positive in football. Such a small club that builds itself up with its own means. There is a philosophy, a vision."
Credit for Julian Schuster
Integral to this historic run has been Julian Schuster, the 41-year-old coach who took charge in 2024, stepping into the massive shoes of the legendary Christian Streich. Kompany made sure to acknowledge that while Schuster is doing a remarkable job, the success belongs to the entire hierarchy of the club who have maintained a steady course over several seasons.
"Julian deserves a lot of respect for the work he does. But it's not just his work. It's also that of his predecessor [Streich] and the people who made these decisions for these players," Kompany explained. "I have said several times which players from Freiburg have a great future ahead of them. And you can see that on this stage."
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Hopes for German glory in Istanbul
The implications of a Freiburg victory in Turkey would be significant for the Bundesliga, likely ensuring a further German representative in next season's Champions League. Kompany confirmed that he, and much of the German footballing public, will be firmly behind Schuster's men when they face Unai Emery's Villa side.
Looking ahead to the final in Istanbul, Kompany made his allegiances clear as a proponent of German footballing coefficient. "We hope for German football that they also get this trophy," he added, acknowledging that a victory would see Freiburg join his Bayern side in Europe's elite competition next term.