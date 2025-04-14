This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds delivers again! Hollywood superstar sends another epic birthday message to Rob McElhenney as Wrexham co-owner makes amends for cutting his Deadpool cameo Wrexham League One Ryan Reynolds has sent another epic birthday message to fellow Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney after made amends for cutting his Deadpool cameo. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below McElhenney celebrating turning 48

Wrexham co-owner sent birthday message

Reynolds delivers another epic video Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match League One WRE BRR Match preview