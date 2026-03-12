VIDEO: Filip Jorgensen appears to IGNORE Reece James as Chelsea captain scolds calamitous goalkeeper for refusal to clap fans after PSG defeat
Tension after the final whistle in Paris
The atmosphere turned tense in the French capital as Chelsea's European ambitions were shattered. After the Blues' humiliating 5-2 defeat to PSG, James tried to lead his squad to the away end to thank the fans, but was met with a blatant refusal from his goalkeeper.
Jorgensen, who made a huge error in the build-up to Vitinha's goal that changed the momentum of the match, appeared intent on heading straight for the tunnel. England international James was caught on camera berating the goalkeeper, clearly frustrated by the Dane's lack of respect for the fans who had spent a lot of money in travelling to Paris to watch the crushing defeat.
Watch the clip
James defends Jorgensen
The tension on the pitch mirrored the frustration on the bench after Jorgensen's error at 2-2 helped the home side on their way to the win. Despite the friction, James sought to show unity when speaking to the media after the final whistle.
“This is football, this is the way we want to play,” he told TNT Sports. "If you play out from the back, mistakes are going to happen. Everyone in the team understands that. That is how the manager wants us to play. We are fully behind Filip.”
- AFP
Questions over the No.1 spot
The defeat has rekindled the debate over Liam Rosenior's goalkeeping hierarchy. With Robert Sanchez on the bench, Jorgensen's poor performance has drawn sharp criticism from many, including supporters.
Chelsea now face a tough challenge as they must overturn a three-goal deficit against PSG in the second leg. However, they also have to focus on their continued fight for a top-four finish in the Premier League first. The Blues sit in fifth place, level on points with Liverpool (48), and three points behind Manchester United and Aston Villa, who are above them. Before facing Les Parisiens at Stamford Bridge next week, Rosenior's men will first host Newcastle in the league, with an interesting sub-plot developing as to whether Rosenior decides to bring Sanchez back in.