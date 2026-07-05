VIDEO: Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gills throws ball at Kylian Mbappe after handshake snub - with France superstar settling ill-tempered World Cup clash

France booked their place in the World Cup quarter-final thanks to Mbappe's 70th-minute penalty in Philadelphia. The forward calmly converted from the spot in a match dominated by physical challenges and tactical aggression.

The goal increased the tension on the pitch, with Mbappe appearing to taunt Paraguay goalkeeper Gill after scoring. Paraguay's physical approach focused heavily on the France captain, who was repeatedly fouled and provoked throughout the contest despite the South American side avoiding any bookings.

The situation escalated after the final whistle. Gill approached Mbappe to shake hands, but the France forward turned away. The goalkeeper responded by throwing the match ball at Mbappe's back, triggering a mass confrontation involving players and members of both coaching staffs.