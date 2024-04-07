VIDEO: Old Firm delivers again! Rangers star Rabbi Matondo sends Ibrox into raptures with unbelievable stoppage-time equaliser just minutes after Adam Idah thought he'd won all-time classic for Celtic Rabbi MatondoRangersCelticRangers vs CelticPremiership

Rabbi Matondo's brilliant stoppage-time strike against Celtic settled an all-time classic Old Firm derby at Ibrox.