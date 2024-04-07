VIDEO: Old Firm delivers again! Rangers star Rabbi Matondo sends Ibrox into raptures with unbelievable stoppage-time equaliser just minutes after Adam Idah thought he'd won all-time classic for Celtic
Rabbi Matondo's brilliant stoppage-time strike against Celtic settled an all-time classic Old Firm derby at Ibrox.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Rangers draw 3-3 at home to Celtic
- Matondo cancels out late Idah strike
- Scottish Premiership in Gers' hands