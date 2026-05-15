VIDEO: Deafening whistles from Real Madrid fans show Kylian Mbappe what they think as French ‘Galactico’ faces uncomfortable future questions at Santiago Bernabeu
Bernabeu crowd turns on Mbappe after controversial trip
The atmosphere turned toxic at Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday night as Mbappe was loudly whistled by sections of the Real Madrid crowd. The French captain had been sidelined with a hamstring injury but returned as a substitute in the 68th minute. Instead of a warm welcome, the forward was met with a chorus of whistles and jeers from the stands.
The reaction followed controversy surrounding Mbappe’s recent holiday in Sardinia while he was supposed to be recovering. The trip drew further criticism as it coincided with Madrid’s 2-0 El Clasico defeat to Barcelona.
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Mbappe responds calmly to hostile reception
Speaking after the match, Mbappe insisted he understood the reaction from supporters and suggested such pressure comes with playing for Real Madrid.
"I think that’s life, we can’t change people’s opinion when they’re angry. It’s a way for them to talk, to express themselves, and I think you shouldn’t take it personally," he told reporters. "It’s the life of a Real Madrid player and the life of a famous player like me."
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What comes next?
With Los Blancos certain to finish the season trophyless, the club's focus is now on planning for the summer transfer window. The manager will be in the spotlight, with Jose Mourinho mentioned as a leading candidate. Meanwhile, the futures of players like Dani Carvajal, Dani Ceballos, David Alaba, and Antonio Rudiger also remain uncertain.