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Who is ahead of him? Victor Osimhen billed as ‘top five’ striker in world football as Nigeria international joins Harry Kane & Erling Haaland in elite talent pool
Osimhen joins the striker elite
Osimhen has firmly established his credentials as a premier marksman in European football following a prolific stint in the Super Lig. His former team-mate Frankowski, currently on loan at Stade Rennais, believes the Nigerian's impact is comparable to the very best in the business.
Frankowski was quick to highlight that the ex-Napoli star possesses a unique drive that mirrors other world-class talents like Erling Haaland and Harry Kane. The wing-back noted that Osimhen is perhaps one of the best five forwards in the world, citing his constant mental and physical readiness for every match.
"Osimhen, a world-class striker, maybe in the top five. The way he's always prepared for the game, the hunger he has to score goals, is also impressive. I could go on and on about him," Frankowski stated in interview with onet.
Transfer talk and technical debates
Despite the high praise from those who have played alongside him, Osimhen remains a figure of intense debate in the transfer market. While his goalscoring record is undeniable - having finished last season with 22 goals and eight assists across all competitions - some critics suggest his style may not fit every elite club.
The Nigerian’s all-round game, characterised by his aerial dominance and aggressive pressing, makes him a nightmare for defenders, yet the conversation regarding his "clean technique" continues to swirl. Nevertheless, Frankowski insists that the confidence radiating from stars like Osimhen is what defines a top-tier dressing room.
Life after Galatasaray stars
Frankowski is now navigating his own path in Ligue 1 with Stade Rennais, where he is working under his former RC Lens manager, Franck Haise. The Pole is determined to regain his spot in the national team after a difficult period hampered by muscle injuries.
Reflecting on the star power he encountered, he mentioned the likes of Dries Mertens and Fernando Muslera as major influences. "You're going into the locker room at Galatasaray, and you're thinking, 'Wow, I've been watching these guys on TV until yesterday, and now we're playing on the same team,'" Frankowski added.
- AFP
National team ambitions
The 31-year-old is now looking to use his club form to force his way back into Jan Urban’s Poland squad ahead of the autumn Nations League fixtures. Having missed significant time during the spring due to calf issues, Frankowski arrived at Rennais a week earlier than his peers to ensure his fitness is at an optimal level.
He admits that the motivation to return to the international stage is higher than ever. "I have not been in the national team for a while. I have even more motivation to come back and be an important part of it," he explained.
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