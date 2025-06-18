Veteran CB Damon Arnette set to make NFL return with Texans after three-year absence

Getty Images SportAbhinav SharmaVeteran CB Damon Arnette set to make NFL return with Texans after three-year absenceNFLFormer first-round pick Damon Arnette gets a second shot at NFL with the Houston Texans.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowVeteran CB Arnette is signing a one-year deal with the Houston Texans Gets a second chance in the NFL after Raiders cut him in November 2021 due to off-field issuesPlayed with the Houston Roughnecks in the UFL last seasonCatch all offseason drama on NFL Network with Fubo (free-trial)Find the best dealsFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Want to go deeper? Ask BetaAsk