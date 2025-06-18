This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Seattle Seahawks v Las Vegas RaidersGetty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

Veteran CB Damon Arnette set to make NFL return with Texans after three-year absence

NFL

Former first-round pick Damon Arnette gets a second shot at NFL with the Houston Texans.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Veteran CB Arnette is signing a one-year deal with the Houston Texans
  • Gets a second chance in the NFL after Raiders cut him in November 2021 due to off-field issues
  • Played with the Houston Roughnecks in the UFL last season
Catch all offseason drama on NFL Network with Fubo (free-trial)
Find the best deals
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta