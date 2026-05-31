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Christian Pulisic, USMNTGetty
Ryan Tolmich

USMNT player ratings vs Senegal: Christian Pulisic dominates in impressive return to form as Americans impress in World Cup tune-up

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C. Pulisic

Pulisic was lively as the Americans proved themselves in an impressive outing against one of Africa's top sides. GOAL rates the players from Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE -- The old saying is to start as you mean to go on. The U.S. Men's National Team started well against Senegal on Sunday and, despite what the scoreline says, they never really looked back. In this game, the first real moment of the World Cup, the U.S. got the start they needed, one that will allow them to go on to the next one with their heads held a little bit higher.

After suffering two losses to two heavyweights, Belgium and Portugal, in March, the USMNT took it to the defending AFCON champions, Senegal, in a 3-2 win. That scoreline is, in some ways, misleading. The U.S. had multiple goals ruled out due to close offside calls, and on another day, based on the way the game was played, this one could have been lopsided.

It started quickly. Just seven minutes in, Christian Pulisic combined with Ricardo Pepi before teeing up Sergino Dest for the opening. Pulisic then got one of his own in the 20th, quieting any narratives surrounding his now-ended goal drought. From there, the U.S. largely controlled the play, save for one moment of Sadio Mane danger that allowed Senegal to make the score 2-1 just before halftime.

After the half, the U.S. made wholesale changes, swapping in 10 new faces. It looked largely the same, albeit with more moments of USMNT defensive shakiness. Miles Robinson's giveaway to Mane allowed Senegal to get their second, but the USMNT onslaught really went into overdrive from there. It somehow only ended up in one goal, scored by Balogun, but the U.S. found the back of the net multiple times while also smashing the post, too.

Ultimately, it was a heck of a performance, but not a perfect one. There were defensive mistakes that certainly need cleaning up, and some attacking moments that will need to be just a little bit more crisp when the real games start. Sunday was a reason for optimism, though, which is exactly what this team needed to kickstart the summer slate.

GOAL rates USMNT's players from Bank of America Stadium...

  • Sergino Dest, USMNTGOAL

    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Matt Turner (7/10):

    Made a few big saves, which must have felt really good given his last two USMNT appearances. Definitely a stock-boosting type of performance.

    Antonee Robinson (6/10):

    Pretty okay defensively, but could have been a little bit crisper on the ball.

    Tim Ream (6/10):

    Had one shaky moment where he whiffed on a header, but McKenzie cleaned it up. Did fine otherwise

    Mark McKenzie (6/10):

    Handled that one scary moment and was pretty steady. Not incredible, but solid.

    Alex Freeman (6/10):

    Could have been a little bit more helpful on Mane's goal, but it is easy to see the vision with him at center back throughout the first half, as his speed and strength helped keep Senegal at bay in most of the moments that they went down his side.

    Sergino Dest (8/10):

    Big finish, of course, but he also absolutely decimated a few defenders off the dribble. This was the version of Dest that gives those who have to mark him nightmares.

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    Midfield

    Tyler Adams (6/10):

    Couldn't quite react quickly enough to stop Mane's goal. Weirdly enough, there weren't that many moments where he had to do what he does best: destroy.

    Sebastian Berhalter (5/10):

    Not bad, but there were a few moments that were a little bit nervy and a few times where he took two touches where, against teams at this level, you simply have to take one. A good lesson there, for sure, and one where he wasn't totally punished for any of those shaky sequences.

  • Ricardo Pepi, USMNTGetty

    Attack

    Gio Reyna (7/10):

    There were some flashes! There were also a few moments where he was so close to creating a definitive chance that didn't quite come off. We'll call this a good step forward, though, for a player who can use a few of those.

    Christian Pulisic (9/10):

    An ideal day for the USMNT's most dynamic attacker. Set up Dest's goal before scoring his own. Any worries about his form are officially over with.

    Ricardo Pepi (9/10):

    A standout performance. Played an important part in the first goal and got an assist on the second. He was unlucky not to get one of his own. A big statement as he showed everything he could do.

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    Subs & Manager

    Chris Brady (5/10):

    Could have maybe made a different decision on Senegal's second, but he was put in a very bad situation by the giveaway.

    Auston Trusty (7/10):

    Very composed, on and off the ball. Definitely helped his case a bit.

    Joe Scally (7/10):

    You generally know what you'll get from Scally, who lived up to his reputation as a reliable defender.

    Miles Robinson (4/10):

    You simply can't give a ball away like that, especially so early into a half. He'll know that better than anyone

    Cristian Roldan (5/10):

    An okay game, but there were some little hiccups that won't quiet the doubters, as irrational as they often are.

    Malik Tillman (8/10):

    Combined so well with Balogun, and then was wildly unlucky to see a goal of his own called off. Tended to be in the right place at the right time.

    Max Arfsten (6/10):

    Not very noticeable, which is generally okay from a winger-turned-leftback.

    Timothy Weah (6/10):

    Had one look at goal that he didn't put on frame. Definitely had some moments of danger.

    Weston McKennie (6/10):

    Uncharacteristically, he just seemed a little bit off. The second half seemed set up for him to really take over the game, but while some guys around him did, he never really got out of first gear.

    Folarin Balogun (9/10):

    Could have had a whole bunch of goals, in truth. Senegal had nothing for him, although the referee sure did, which prevented him from really blowing the game open.

    Alex Zendejas (7/10):

    Definitely lively. Broke through on the right-hand side but was a little bit too indecisive, which pushed him too wide to really get a clean look at goal.

    Mauricio Pochettino (8/10):

    He said that the main goal of the game was to escape with everyone safe. The performance was one hell of a bonus, then, as Pochettino's two separate XIs did plenty to inspire confidence and lift spirits.

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