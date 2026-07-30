USMNT midfielder Gio Reyna reportedly in talks with Ligue 1 side Strasbourg over potential move

Despite joining Gladbach ahead of the 2025-26 season, rumors about Reyna's future have been swirling this summer, with Bild reporting that both Reyna and fellow USMNT World Cup veteran Joe Scally could leave the club this summer. The news was followed up by a report by the Athletic, which reported that the American midfielder is in talks regarding a potential move to Strasbourg.

The move would see Reyna join his fourth club in four seasons, having previously played for Borussia Dortmund, Nottingham Forest and, most recently, Gladbach. At Gladbach, he played just 510 Bundesliga minutes last season, continuing a worrying trend when it comes to playing time. Reyna has not played more than 1,000 league minutes in a season since the 2020-21 campaign.