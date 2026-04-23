Michael Bradley’s 19-goal season, Claudio Reyna’s Rangers double - where does Weston McKennie’s 2025-26 Juventus campaign rank among the best by a USMNT midfielder?

Comparing midfielders is difficult, largely because there's no simple way to do it. There are too many different types of archetypes, characteristics and tactical demands. There's no catch-all stat like goals, saves or clean sheets to compare them. As a result, doing so requires a little bit more nuance and a whole lot of eye test.

It's easy to say that Weston McKennie is doing things that are earning him comparisons to American soccer's greats. The Juventus midfielder is playing at the highest of levels this season in Turin. He's putting together one of the best campaigns ever by a U.S. men's national team player, and that fact is undeniable. Wherever he’s been used and in whatever competition, McKennie has delivered at a consistently high level.

How does he stack up, though, to the all-time greats? As previously mentioned, it isn't easy to determine. The U.S. have had no shortage of central midfield stars in Europe, and each was asked to do different things. Some were defensive stoppers. Others were tempo setters. And then there were the select few who did a whole lot of everything, much like McKennie has this season.

With that in mind, GOAL ranks the best seasons by American central midfielders in Europe...