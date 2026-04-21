USMNT Bubble Watch: Which players are fighting for World Cup spots?

Here's the harsh truth: not everyone can go to a World Cup. Not every player who has been vital for the U.S. Men's National Team over the last few years will be vital this summer. Some hearts will be broken, and Mauricio Pochettino has said that will be the worst part of all of this.
Following the USMNT's loss to Portugal, Pochettino said there were between 35 and 40 players in contention for World Cup roster spots. Simple math says that number means between 11 and 16 of those players will not be part of the USMNT's 26-man squad. There are a few players who can feel comfortable, like Christian Pulisic, Chris Richards and Weston McKennie. Outside of that group of five to 10 players, though? It is all still to play for.
So where do players stand? Which spots are still up for grabs, and which players are in contention to claim them? GOAL takes a look at which players are currently on the bubble, how they're performing and how that bubble could look when Pochettino confirms his World Cup squad.