Unai Emery labels Pep Guardiola 'the greatest genius' and praises Mikel Arteta as Aston Villa boss says he 'learns' from Man City and Arsenal counterparts

Despite his own burgeoning reputation as one of the most meticulous tacticians in world football, Emery remains a humble student of the game. Having led Aston Villa into the Champions League places - secured in thrilling fashion with a 4-2 victory over Liverpool -and a European final, the former Arsenal boss took time to reflect on the peers who continue to set the gold standard in the dugout.

Speaking about the current crop of elite managers, Emery singled out the Manchester City boss for the highest possible praise. "Pep is already a legend and, in my opinion, the greatest genius in the coaching world, given everything he's demonstrated throughout his career and continues to do so," Emery told Marca. "The level is incredibly high. Luis Enrique's level is unbelievable, especially considering the difficulty of managing Paris Saint-Germain; he's doing an extraordinary job."