Saturday in São Paulo, the U.S. Women's National Team will play Brazil in the first of two back-to-back friendlies as they prepare for Concacaf World Cup qualifying this fall. While continuing a long tradition of on-site tuneups in the World Cup host country, this weekend's test against FIFA's No. 6-ranked side is the USA's first in Brazil since 2014.

Since 2014, two of the Americas' most decorated teams have met frequently. The four-time world champions hold a 34W-4L-5D record overall against As Canarinhas, but this month's meeting is their first since the 2024 Olympic gold and silver medalists split two friendlies last April.

What might this matchup reveal? Will the return of USWNT's famed 'Triple Espresso' attack provide all the scoring punch they need? How will they handle Brazil's pressure defense? What changes can fans expect to see from seasoned manager Emma Hayes as she molds the team in preparation for the 2027 World Cup?

GOAL presents five keys to Saturday's test against Brazil...