Ranking Top 5 Landing Spot for Trey Hendrickson amid Bengals star's ongoing contract dispute

The Cincinnati Bengals went into the 2025 offseason with a clear priority: lock down their cornerstone trio, wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, along with star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, on long-term deals. While the offense got its payday with both Chase and Higgins securing major extensions, Hendrickson is still waiting at the altar, and the silence from the front office is growing louder.

The All-Pro defensive end broke his silence on Monday, telling ESPN he hasn't heard a word from the Bengals since the conclusion of the NFL Draft in April. According to Hendrickson, Cincinnati is walking back on its word from last year to revisit his contract: "Rather than using collaboration to ... bring me home to the team, they are no longer communicating," he said. "I have been eagerly awaiting a resolution of this situation, but that's hard to do when there is no discussion and an evident lack of interest in reaching mutual goals."

This tension isn't exactly new. Just two months ago, reports surfaced that the Bengals had given Hendrickson the green light to pursue a trade. It's a familiar dance, the veteran pass rusher also asked out before the 2024 season, only to return and dominate the league with an NFL-best 17.5 sacks. Whether this rift ends in reconciliation or a split remains to be seen, but for now, Hendrickson remains in limbo.