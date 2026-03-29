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Donny Afroni

Trent Alexander-Arnold stopped by police after signing autographs while leaving Real Madrid training

T. Alexander-Arnold
Real Madrid
LaLiga

Trent Alexander-Arnold experienced an unexpected tense moment after leaving Real Madrid's training facilities in Valdebebas. The full-back was driving away from the grounds when he decided to pull over to engage with a group of fans waiting by the roadside, but videos online showed he ended up being pulled over by police.

  • Authorities intervene at Valdebebas

    What started as a routine interaction between a superstar and his supporters quickly drew the attention of local law enforcement. As the defender was busy with the crowd, a police vehicle appeared behind his car. The sight of the authorities caused an immediate shift in the atmosphere, as the player trying to accommodate the Madridistas. The interaction was captured by cameras nearby, showing the moment the jovial mood turned serious.

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  • Fans cause roadside congestion

    The issue reportedly stemmed from the location where Alexander-Arnold chose to stop. By halting his vehicle in the middle of the road to fulfill requests for photos and signatures, the player inadvertently created a potential traffic hazard. The congestion caused by the gathering fans and the stationary car prompted the officers to step in and clear the area to maintain public safety.

  • A stern warning from the police

    Despite the initial tension and the flashing lights, the situation did not escalate into a legal battle or a significant fine. The police spoke with Alexander-Arnold directly to explain the dangers of stopping in that particular zone. It was a brief exchange aimed at ensuring the player understood the local road rules regarding the Valdebebas exit routes. Following the discussion, the authorities were spotted asking for selfies with Alexander-Arnold themselves.

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  • Trent Alexander Arnold Real Madrid 2025-26Getty

    Focus remains on the pitch

    Alexander-Arnold has remained in Madrid this international break after he was controversially left out of Thomas Tuchel's England squad for their friendlies against Uruguay and Japan. The right-back has returned to full fitness and is expected to be part of the Madrid side that faces Mallorca next weekend.

LaLiga
Mallorca crest
Mallorca
MLL
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA