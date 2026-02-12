Tottenham eye ex-Liverpool coach as short-term solution after sacking Thomas Frank

The former Netherlands international knows all about the English top-flight on and off the pitch. He spent time with Everton and Fulham as a player, before moving into coaching with Ajax.

Following a spell as caretaker boss in Amsterdam, Heitinga linked up with his ex-Toffees boss David Moyes at West Ham in September 2023. Following the Scot’s departure from the London Stadium, a switch to Liverpool was made in 2024 - with fellow Dutchman Arne Slot being joined at Anfield.

Heitinga left that role to take charge of Ajax in the summer of 2025, but lasted just a matter of months there - being relieved of his duties in November after overseeing five wins from 15 games. A return to England was made as part of Frank’s backroom staff at Spurs in January 2026.