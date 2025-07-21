Titans QB Will Levis set to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery
Titans quarterback Will Levis has decided to have season-ending surgery on his right shoulder. Cam Ward set to start under center in Week 1 for Titans.
- Leaves Cam Ward alongside veterans Brandon Allen, Tim Boyle in the QB room
- The No. 1 overall draft pick to start under center for Titans in Week 1