This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Tennessee Titans Mandatory MinicampGetty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

Titans QB Will Levis set to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

NFL

Titans quarterback Will Levis has decided to have season-ending surgery on his right shoulder. Cam Ward set to start under center in Week 1 for Titans.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Titans QB Will Levis set to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery
  • Leaves Cam Ward alongside veterans Brandon Allen, Tim Boyle in the QB room
  • The No. 1 overall draft pick to start under center for Titans in Week 1
Watch NFL Network live on Fubo (free-trial)
Find the best deals
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta