Tim Sherwood risks upsetting Tottenham fans with 'obvious' Liverpool transfer plan for Micky van de Ven
Liverpool target Van de Ven amid Spurs chaos
The Dutch defender, who joined Spurs in a £43m move from Wolfsburg in 2023, has apparently emerged as a primary target for the reigning champions. Tim Sherwood, who once sat in the White Hart Lane dugout, has added fuel to the fire by suggesting that Van de Ven is the most logical fit for Arne Slot’s system. Liverpool’s need for defensive reinforcements has been well-documented, particularly after they missed out on Marc Guehi to Manchester City during the January transfer window.
Sherwood says Liverpool move is 'obvious' choice
Speaking about the potential transfer to BOYLE Sports, Sherwood said: "I think he’s the obvious choice for Liverpool this summer on that left centre-back position. There aren’t many of those about. There is one other, Jarrad Branthwaite, but there's no way he's joining from Everton. So I think it opens up the door there for Micky to become a Liverpool player. I think he'd do really well for them, I really do."
He continued his appraisal of the 23-year-old, noting that he could reach another level by playing alongside his fellow countryman. "He’s got all the attributes to become a top player, but he needs to play with someone like Virgil van Dijk," Sherwood added.
"I think that proven, experienced players by his side would make him feel more comfortable and improve his leadership skills, because I don’t think he’s the leader everyone thinks he is just yet. It’s a learning curve for Micky, and he could really benefit from the experience of winners around him, but I still think he’d be a good fit for Liverpool.”
"Doomsday scenario" for Van de Ven
The atmosphere at Tottenham has reached a breaking point, with Van de Ven himself describing the club's current plight as a "doomsday scenario" following the Atletico defeat. "Terrible, to be honest: a doomsday scenario. Everything that could go wrong in the first 20 minutes went wrong. Everyone slips, including me. Those are moments you simply can’t do anything about. I can’t just stand here and start blaming the pitch," the defender lamented.
Relegation would surely force Tottenham's hand
While Tottenham have previously been determined to keep their prized assets, their precarious league position changes the dynamic entirely. If the club falls into the Championship, keeping a player of Van de Ven's calibre, who will undoubtedly want to play European football and secure his spot in the Dutch national setup, will be practically impossible. The sheer drop in broadcast revenue, coupled with the defender's own elite ambitions, would leave Spurs with very little leverage at the negotiating table, paving the way for a club like Liverpool to capitalise on the situation.
