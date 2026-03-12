Tim Sherwood risks upsetting Tottenham fans with 'obvious' Liverpool transfer plan for Micky van de Ven

Speaking about the potential transfer to BOYLE Sports, Sherwood said: "I think he’s the obvious choice for Liverpool this summer on that left centre-back position. There aren’t many of those about. There is one other, Jarrad Branthwaite, but there's no way he's joining from Everton. So I think it opens up the door there for Micky to become a Liverpool player. I think he'd do really well for them, I really do."

He continued his appraisal of the 23-year-old, noting that he could reach another level by playing alongside his fellow countryman. "He’s got all the attributes to become a top player, but he needs to play with someone like Virgil van Dijk," Sherwood added.

"I think that proven, experienced players by his side would make him feel more comfortable and improve his leadership skills, because I don’t think he’s the leader everyone thinks he is just yet. It’s a learning curve for Micky, and he could really benefit from the experience of winners around him, but I still think he’d be a good fit for Liverpool.”