Liverpool finally step up their centre-back search! Micky van de Ven of 'keen interest' to Reds amid contract stand-off with Tottenham

Konate's arrival from RB Leipzig in 2021 was the last time the club signed a defender over the age of 21, much to the frustration of supporters, while head coach Arne Slot has expressed his desire to strengthen this position before the January window shuts, but is aware he probably won't get his wish.

"I think everyone is aligned about the challenges we are facing," Slot said after right-back Conor Bradley was ruled out for the season earlier this month. "That's not to say that we are going to act, but everyone is aligned on what we are facing. There's no-one who has a different opinion about it. But that's not to say that anything is going to happen."

Furthermore, Konate's future at Anfield remains in doubt with his contract up at the end of the season.

