Getty Images Sport Thunder star Jalen Williams agrees to 5-year rookie max contract extension worth $287 million Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams agrees to 5-year rookie max contract extension worth up to $287 million Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Jalen Williams agrees to max rookie extension with Thunder

SGA officially signed a 4-year, $285m super max on Tuesday; Holmgren reached a 5-year, $250m max the next day

The three max extensions now racking up to $822m for OKC