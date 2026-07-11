Thomas Tuchel 'surprised' by Erling Haaland comments as England boss insists they can handle the pressure ahead of Norway quarter-final

Those comments caught England manager Tuchel completely off guard, as he admitted his surprise that a global superstar of Haaland's calibre would actively look to dodge media scrutiny before such a crucial fixture.

Speaking to NRK, the German tactician expressed his bewilderment at the forward's psychological tactics while maintaining that the Three Lions are fully prepared to handle the immense weight of public expectation at the Miami Stadium. He said: "I'm surprised that Erling said that, because I've always thought that he loves pressure and thrives under pressure. I'm surprised that he's pushing it on us."

He added: "We love the pressure. It is what it is. I don't spend a minute thinking about who is the favorite and where the pressure is. I know very well that internally they are preparing to win the game. Why wouldn't they?"