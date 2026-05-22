Thomas Tuchel explains why Harry Maguire, Phil Foden & Cole Palmer missed out on England squad as coach prioritises 'hunger and excitement' at World Cup

The German coach said his selection was shaped heavily by the UEFA Nations League camps in September, October and November. He also admitted informing senior players they would miss the tournament was one of the toughest parts of the job.

Asked how he handled the decision to leave big names off of the list, he said: "Oh, difficult. Difficult phone calls because I respect all of them and I respect them as players, as personalities. All of them have been in camp with us."

"All of them have been excellent. All of them deserved, a lot of them, and all of them that you named, deserved a call-up from this list of 55 to reduce. It was difficult, sometimes painfully difficult. And like, even in the phone calls, I felt the emotion."

"So I called all the players that were with us in camp at least one time. I called them, I wanted to show at least the appreciation and the respect for what they have done. A lot of them, like I said, deserved to be with us. In the end, we went back to the evidence that we had, and the evidence we had was in September, October, and November, where the leadership group and the team in itself, where we made some bigger calls in September, and repeated the camp with the same group, and then had only very few changes in November, that felt that we have a bit of fresh air."



