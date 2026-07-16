Thomas Tuchel was right! England coach defended over collapse against Argentina as ex-Three Lions star says 'smart' substitutions not to blame for World Cup exit

Townsend continued to make his case, insisting that introducing O'Reilly to track Messi's deeper positioning made more tactical sense than deploying an attacking player for that specific role. "That's what he (Messi) likes to do. So, Tuchel getting O'Reilly on to defend Messi in a higher position, in a left-wing position, is a smarter choice with 15 minutes to go than getting a Rashford to mark Lionel Messi. That doesn't make sense," he said.

He went on to defend England's broader approach in the closing stages, arguing that the personnel on the pitch had done what they could despite the lack of an outlet going forward. He added: "There was no out ball. We had no out-ball. We tried. We had Morgan Rogers. We had Harry Kane and Bellingham trying to press high. It was not working, Gabby. I promise you, I've watched it twice after the final whistle."