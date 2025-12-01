'We are nothing without the fans' - Thomas Frank attempts to build bridges with Spurs supporters after chorus of boos following Fulham defeat

Looking to bounce following successive defeats against Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain in the Premier League and Champions League respectively, Tottenham found themselves 2-0 down inside six chaotic minutes against Fulham.

After defender Kenny Tete put the visitors in front after four minutes, Marco Silva’s side soon doubled their lead when Spurs shot-stopper Vicario made a costly error in the lead up to Harry Wilson’s long-range strike.

Racing off his goal line to thwart Fulham striker Raul Jimenez, Vicario mis-controlled possession with his weaker left foot, before clearing the ball straight to midfielder Josh King, who teed up Wilson for his stunning effort from distance.

And following his mishap, former Empoli ‘keeper Vicario was met with the full force of the angry Tottenham faithful, who booed him every time he touched the ball in what proved to be another defeat on home soil for Frank’s men.

In addition to their loss against Fulham, Spurs were also beaten by Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season, while they also drew with Wolves and Manchester United.