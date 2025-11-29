Matthew Judge Headshot

Matthew Judge

News Writer, Match Reporter

Bio: From an early age football was all I cared about, and so I was desperate to try and write about it. I’ve developed other interests as I’ve gotten older, of course, but my love for the world’s most popular sport hasn’t dwindled. I mostly report on men’s and women’s club football, though I also cover international tournaments as well. I’ve had the fortune of covering the beautiful game for a number of different organisations, from several press boxes, and long may that continue.

My Football Story: As a child I spent all of my money on football. Whether it was packs of trading cards hoping to get that elusive shiny I needed, or miniature football figures and discarding the chocolate that came with them. I used to collect half-and-half scarves as well. Yes, I know, I know, but they were not just any scarves, they were special half-and-half scarves featuring teams competing in the old UEFA Cup. Well, they were special to me anyway! 

Areas of Expertise: 

• Premier League, English Football League, WSL, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, Serie A, La Liga

• Champions League, Europa League, Conference League, Super Cup

• World Cup, European Championship

My Favourite Footballing Memory: Marcell Jansen retiring at the age of just 29 after being released by Hamburg in 2015. He could have carried on playing, earning a good salary, but he didn’t want to represent another club after Hamburg.

My All-Time XI: Gianluigi Buffon; Stephan Lichtsteiner, Ricardo Carvalho, Paolo Maldini, Leighton Baines; Andrea Pirlo, Marcos Senna; Dusan Tadic, Kaka, Morten Gamst Pedersen; Antonio Di Natale

Articles by Matthew Judge
  7. Barcelona 3-1 AlavesGOAL
    Player ratingsBarcelona

    Yamal shakes off Stamford Bridge shocker to send Barca top

    Lamine Yamal scored one and set up another as Barcelona came from behind to defeat Alaves 3-1 to rise to the top of La Liga on Saturday afternoon. Hansi Flick’s side bounced back from their Champions League defeat against Chelsea in midweek with a tight victory which saw them claim top spot ahead of Real Madrid’s trip to Girona on Sunday evening.

  8. Burnley 0-2 ChelseaGOAL
    Player ratingsChelsea

    Neto, Santos help Chelsea dominate Burnley ahead of Barca test

    Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez scored in either half as Chelsea closed the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal in a tight 2-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor. Enzo Maresca’s Blues moved up to the second in the table with a performance which saw Andrey Santos shine in place of Moises Caicedo, who was rested ahead of Tuesday’s mouth-watering Champions League clash with Barcelona.

  1. TOPSHOT-FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-MAN UTDAFP
    Manchester UnitedB. Mbeumo

    Man Utd want AFCON delay for Mbeumo and key team-mates

    Head coach Ruben Amorim says Manchester United will attempt to delay the departures of Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui to the Africa Cup of Nations. The Portuguese is keen to keep hold of the trio for as long as possible as the Red Devils prepare for a hectic festive schedule which will see them play six Premier League games in December.

  3. FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-NICE-MARSEILLEAFP
    M. GreenwoodManchester United

    Greenwood goal sparks mass brawl in Marseille win

    Mason Greenwood sparked a mass brawl after scoring his opening goal in Marseille’s feisty 5-1 win over Riviera rivals Nice in Ligue 1 on Friday evening. The former Manchester United forward is now the leading goalscorer in France's top flight after netting a brace in a victory which saw Roberto De Zerbi’s side leapfrog Paris Saint-Germain at the summit.

  8. Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League Final 2023/24Getty Images Sport
    Vinicius JuniorT. Kroos

    Kroos warns Vini Jr over 'annoying' Real Madrid behaviour

    Toni Kroos admits he understands the criticism over his former Real Madrid team-mate Vinicius Jr’s behaviour on the pitch, saying the forward’s hot-headed antics can be “annoying”. The Germany icon has weighed in on the conversation surrounding the winger, who issued an apology to Los Blancos’ supporters after reacting angrily to being substituted in last month’s El Clasico with Barcelona.

