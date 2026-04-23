As reported by Footy Headlines, the club’s iconic jerseys will now bear only “FC Bayern”, dropping both “FC Bayern München” and “Bayern München”.
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This is unprecedented: FC Bayern Munich is set to unveil radical changes to its new kits
The change simply reflects how the club is best known, especially in German-speaking countries. Still, this is a first: until now, “Munich”, the city the club calls home, had appeared on every single FCB shirt in history.
It remains unclear whether the adjustment is confined to the upcoming season or signals a permanent change to “FC Bayern” on all future shirts.
Bayern’s 2026/27 home shirt features a deep red hue accented with stripes.
From a design perspective, the record champions are expected to return to an extremely classic look for their 2026/27 home shirts. Following sharp criticism from fans in recent years about Bayern’s home jerseys, the new design is set to return to its roots.
Early leaks point to a deep-red base with subtle tone-on-tone stripes, though the exact width and style remain unconfirmed.
Supporters have long complained that recent home kits strayed from the traditional red-and-white scheme, experimenting with bold colours and patterns.