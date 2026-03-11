'Indisputable!' - Thiago Silva backs Neymar to make Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad

Neymar has reportedly been named in Carlo Ancelotti’s expansive preliminary squad to face France and Croatia for the upcoming international break in late March. The Italian tactician is known for valuing experience and elite quality in high-pressure environments, and Neymar fits that profile perfectly if he can maintain his physical condition over the next few months of the domestic campaign.

With just over three months until the final squads are settled, the pressure is on for Neymar to prove he can handle the rigors of a full international tournament. He has only played three matches for Santos so far at the start of the 2026 season in Brazil, having recently recovered from surgery, and sat out their latest outing against Mirassol.