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Uli Hoeness 2026IMAGO / Eibner
Falko Blöding

Translated by

"They took pity on us," Uli Hoeneß says, recalling "the biggest embarrassment for Bayern Munich."

Champions League
Bayern Munich
Barcelona

Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeneß still harbours bitter memories of the 2009 Champions League quarter-final against FC Barcelona.

In an interview with the FAZ, the 74-year-old was asked whether he had ever failed to look forward to an FC Bayern match over the past 25 years. Hoeneß replied that the return leg against the Catalans was the exception.

  • He explained: "They tore us to shreds in the first leg. I was sitting on the bench at Camp Nou next to Jürgen Klinsmann (Bayern's manager at the time, ed.). I've never checked my watch as often in my life as I did in the first half of that match – because it just wouldn't seem to end."

    After just 45 minutes, the star-studded Catalan side, then managed by Pep Guardiola, were 4-0 ahead thanks to goals from Lionel Messi (2), Samuel Eto'o and Thierry Henry. Bayern were already reeling from a 5-1 drubbing in Wolfsburg, and the absence of defenders Lucio and Philipp Lahm only added to their woes.

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  • Thierry Henry Samuel Eto'o Barcelona Bayern 2009Getty Images

    Uli Hoeneß: "I wasn't looking forward to the return leg in Munich."

    "That was the biggest humiliation for Bayern Munich," said Hoeneß. "Do you know why? They took pity on us. I had the feeling that at half-time they said: 'Let's take it a bit easier now.' I wasn't looking forward to the return leg in Munich."

    On the night, Bayern matched the eventual champions and earned a 1-1 draw, with Franck Ribéry opening the scoring shortly after the break and Seydou Keita replying for the visitors.

    That draw signalled another trophy-less campaign for success-spoilt Bayern. With five matches remaining, Klinsmann left and Jupp Heynckes took charge until the season's end; he was later replaced by Louis van Gaal.

    Under the Dutchman, Hoeneß saw more encouraging Champions League displays, and in 2009/10 FCB reached the final before losing to Inter Milan.

  • FC Barcelona v FC Bayern 2009: The starting line-ups

    • FC Barcelona: Valdés – Dani Alves, Márquez, Piqué, Puyol – Xavi, Yaya Touré, Iniesta – Messi, Eto'o, Henry
    • FC Bayern: Butt – Oddo, Demichelis, Breno, Lell – van Bommel, Schweinsteiger, Ze Roberto, Altintop, Ribéry – Toni

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