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Alvaro Arbeloa Real Madrid 2026Getty Images
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

The secret behind the collapse... Real Madrid on the brink

Real Madrid
LaLiga
A. Arbeloa
Spain

The team has suffered three unexpected setbacks following a run of five straight victories.

Real Madrid had been on an upward trajectory before the March international break, yet they collapsed immediately after returning to club duty.

Five straight victories had propelled Los Blancos back into contention in La Liga and the Champions League, but that momentum evaporated after the international fixtures.

As Marca noted, losses to Mallorca and Bayern Munich, plus a draw with Girona, have all but ended their La Liga title challenge and left their Champions League campaign hanging by a thread.

Manager Álvaro Arbeloa and his players had warned that the international break interrupted their best run of the season, and those concerns have been vindicated: the team has lost its rhythm, confidence and, crucially, its resilience.

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    As one newspaper put it, “Real Madrid have completely fallen apart just as the decisive stage of the season was beginning.”

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