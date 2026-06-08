The "Laura Freigang case": DFB Anti-Doping Commission launches an investigation

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) confirmed on Friday that the national team player and captain of Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt has received three "strikes" within a twelve-month period. NADA went public with the case after she failed to report for doping tests during the World Cup qualifier against Norway (2–0), a match in which Freigang was not even included in the squad.

The NADA described the case as a "possible breach of anti-doping regulations" and handed it over to the DFB for disciplinary action. Three "strikes" can lead to a ban of up to two years.