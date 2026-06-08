"The DFB's Anti-Doping Commission is reviewing the facts and the submitted documents, and will determine the next steps based on its findings," the association told SID on Tuesday.
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The "Laura Freigang case": DFB Anti-Doping Commission launches an investigation
The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) confirmed on Friday that the national team player and captain of Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt has received three "strikes" within a twelve-month period. NADA went public with the case after she failed to report for doping tests during the World Cup qualifier against Norway (2–0), a match in which Freigang was not even included in the squad.
The NADA described the case as a "possible breach of anti-doping regulations" and handed it over to the DFB for disciplinary action. Three "strikes" can lead to a ban of up to two years.
Freigang makes it clear: "There was never any suspicion of doping!"
Freigang has dismissed the furore as "misunderstandings". "I want to make one thing clear: there has never been any suspicion of doping against me," the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram on Saturday evening. She insisted that the missed tests were not "deliberate avoidance" but simply "discrepancies or misunderstandings".
She added that she fully recognises the importance of anti-doping work and actively supports all necessary measures for clean and fair sport, noting that she has already undergone numerous unannounced tests during her career, all of which returned negative results. Those "misunderstandings" stemmed from the detailed daily and hourly updates that national-team players must provide in the system, she explained.