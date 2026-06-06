Matthäus, for his part, cannot fathom the national coach's decision, as Ouedraogo missed much of the past season due to a knee injury and only regained full fitness toward its end.

"There would certainly have been other players available. I don't entirely agree with Julian Nagelsmann. I would probably have chosen someone else," the record-breaking international told RTL/ntv and sport.de.

Instead of adding another attacker, Matthäus would have strengthened the thin right-back cover, where captain Joshua Kimmich has no recognised deputy.