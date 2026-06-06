According to medical reports, the 18-year-old FC Bayern Munich forward suffered a torn muscle during the final training session ahead of the DFB team's last friendly against the USA on Saturday (8.30 pm). The tournament is therefore over for him.
Translated by
Surprising names! After Lennart Karl's World Cup exit, Lothar Matthäus would have drafted "someone else"
In a surprising move, national team manager Julian Nagelsmann has filled the vacant spot by calling up RB Leipzig youngster Ouedraogo, who has one senior cap. Like Karl, the 20-year-old can operate on the wing or in attacking midfield.
"Like Lenny, Assan came in and impressed right away. He is highly talented and should play with courage and freedom," Nagelsmann explained.
- Getty
Matthäus: "There would certainly have been other players."
Matthäus, for his part, cannot fathom the national coach's decision, as Ouedraogo missed much of the past season due to a knee injury and only regained full fitness toward its end.
"There would certainly have been other players available. I don't entirely agree with Julian Nagelsmann. I would probably have chosen someone else," the record-breaking international told RTL/ntv and sport.de.
Instead of adding another attacker, Matthäus would have strengthened the thin right-back cover, where captain Joshua Kimmich has no recognised deputy.
- AFP
Matthäus backs Vagnoman and Baku to step up
According to the 65-year-old, Josha Vagnoman of VfB Stuttgart and Ridle Baku of RB Leipzig could have been in the frame: "Of course, you have to consider all options, and I assume that Julian Nagelsmann has already given this some thought."
Vagnoman last appeared for Germany in March, coming off the bench against Ghana (2-1) after a three-year international break, while Baku, who has eight caps, last played for the DFB side in November 2025 versus Slovakia (6-0).
In attack, he would have preferred more orthodox wingers such as 1. FC Köln's Said El Mala or VfB Stuttgart's Chris Führich, arguing that at least one specialist wide man would have added greater versatility than Ouedraogo.