Surprise move: BVB are reportedly open to a unique transfer structure for Yan Couto

In early June, transfer journalist Matteo Moretto reported that the Serie A Champions League contender had already opened talks over Couto. However, Sky now states that, at least for a move to the side managed by Cesc Fàbregas, "only a loan is possible".

Couto rarely impressed in his second year with Dortmund either. Admittedly, the right-back improved compared to his completely disastrous debut season, in which he struggled greatly to adapt. But once again, he could hardly establish himself.

That was partly because his rival Julian Ryerson enjoyed his best season in Black and Yellow, delivering 18 assists in 42 competitive matches. By contrast, Couto's three goals and three assists were insufficient returns for a player whose €20 million buy-option BVB had to trigger after just a few appearances the previous campaign.

Under Niko Kovac, Couto saw very little action, logging only eight minutes across the final eight matchdays and spending the full 90 on the bench on five occasions.