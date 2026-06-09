According to Sky, Borussia Dortmund is considering a loan move for the 24-year-old Brazilian, who has yet to fulfil expectations. The pay-TV channel reports that Como 1907 is keen to sign the player but cannot meet BVB's asking price of at least €20 million.
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Surprise move: BVB are reportedly open to a unique transfer structure for Yan Couto
In early June, transfer journalist Matteo Moretto reported that the Serie A Champions League contender had already opened talks over Couto. However, Sky now states that, at least for a move to the side managed by Cesc Fàbregas, "only a loan is possible".
Couto rarely impressed in his second year with Dortmund either. Admittedly, the right-back improved compared to his completely disastrous debut season, in which he struggled greatly to adapt. But once again, he could hardly establish himself.
That was partly because his rival Julian Ryerson enjoyed his best season in Black and Yellow, delivering 18 assists in 42 competitive matches. By contrast, Couto's three goals and three assists were insufficient returns for a player whose €20 million buy-option BVB had to trigger after just a few appearances the previous campaign.
Under Niko Kovac, Couto saw very little action, logging only eight minutes across the final eight matchdays and spending the full 90 on the bench on five occasions.
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Will Couto remain at BVB only if Ryerson departs?
Things began promisingly for Couto this season. He started several matches in a row and showed clear progress, trimming the list of shortcomings that had dogged him: technical errors, poor positioning, a low success rate in one-on-one challenges, and a lack of physicality. As his overall error count fell, he grew in confidence. His movement into the centre supported the attack, and his crosses became more dangerous; he contributed to five of his six goals in the first half of the season.
"I'm very pleased with his development," Kovac said a few weeks ago. "Yan has had a lot more playing time this season than last year. Julian is performing really well, doing a great job in attack. He's provided the most assists. That's why it's painful for Yan, but all the more pleasing for me, that I have two good lads on the right flank."
Kovac's remarks even hint that Couto may stay beyond the summer. Ryerson's eye-catching assist tally has reportedly drawn interest from several top clubs, with Manchester United among those monitoring the Norwegian World Cup star. According to Sky, BVB value the full-back at no less than €30 million.
A few weeks ago, though, Dortmund sporting director Lars Ricken dismissed the rumours as "complete nonsense". Ryerson himself brushed off the speculation with a wry smile: "You're really clever, aren't you? You know more than I do. I've got a two-year contract here, so I'm not giving it any more thought."