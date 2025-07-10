This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Suns star Devin Booker agrees to two-year, $145 million max extension Suns star Devin Booker agrees to two-year max extension worth up to $145 million Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Devin Booker agrees to two-year, $145 million max extension with Suns

The extension salary ($72.5m) surpasses SGA's contract with a $71.25m average annual value

