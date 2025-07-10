Suns star Devin Booker agrees to two-year, $145 million max extension

Getty Images SportAbhinav SharmaSuns star Devin Booker agrees to two-year, $145 million max extensionSuns star Devin Booker agrees to two-year max extension worth up to $145 millionArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowDevin Booker agrees to two-year, $145 million max extension with SunsThe extension salary ($72.5m) surpasses SGA's contract with a $71.25m average annual valueSuns making roster changes after disappointing season Watch NBA TV live on Fubo (free-trial)Find the best dealsFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Want to go deeper? Ask BetaAsk