The Arbitration Panel's report into Southampton's failed appeal has revealed the immense strain placed on young employees during the Spygate scandal. William Salt, the intern caught filming Middlesbrough’s training from behind a tree, told the commission he feared for his future at the club.

"I didn’t really have an option and wasn’t provided an opportunity to say no. I was an intern and was doing what I was told," Salt explained in his evidence. Another analyst echoed these sentiments, noting that a colleague had lost his job earlier in the campaign, creating a climate of fear among the staff.

The investigation uncovered a message sent to Salt after a successful mission against Oxford United in December, which read: "You legend. Manager loved it!" Despite the praise, the Saints accept regulatory breaches regarding the systematic monitoring of opponents.

The panel was largely unimpressed by Southampton's initial defense, describing the spying operation as a "contrived and determined plan" that was sanctioned at the highest levels of the coaching staff.



