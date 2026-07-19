‘I don't want to go to prison!’ - Spain striker will reluctantly shake the hand of US President Donald Trump after World Cup final

Speaking to Panenka, the forward was asked how he felt about the prospect of meeting the US President during the post-match medals ceremony. Drawing on his reputation for being outspoken on political and social issues such as LGBTQ+ rights, the striker offered a witty response. "Yes, well, I don't want to go to prison!" Iglesias quipped.

"It's something I've thought about, something I've even imagined. I hope to greet him when we're all very happy and that it's all over very quickly so I can forget about it," he said. "Sometimes you have to forget the moments you've lived through too," he continued, noting that he does not believe the World Cup final is the time "to generate controversy."

Iglesias added: "People already know my opinions, and I would love to do many things, but the reality is that, although people think I'm all-powerful, I don't have that much power to confront certain things. It's complicated, really."







